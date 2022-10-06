Strictly’s Jayde Adams heads into rehearsals ahead of Saturday night performance

Strictly Come Dancing’s Jayde Adams has continued the hard battle to make her way up the leaderboard as she heads to rehearsals on Thursday ahead of her Saturday night performance.

After landing in ninth place last week, comedian Jayde, 37, is preparing to impress the judges and viewers with a Cha Cha Cha for the Movie Week episode.

The actress and writer was pictured cutting a casual figure in a stylish hat as she geared up for another day practicing her sparkly toes with professional dance partner Karen Hauer.

Jayde and Karen prepare for their fast dance to Flashdance’s What A Feeling after two weeks of good votes from judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

The Bristol resident, pictured Thursday in the bright London sun, wore a white button-up bodysuit, navy blue wide-leg track bottoms and a pair of comfortable white trainers.

She completed the casual look with a chic navy fedora hat and dragged her mustard yellow suitcase into the studio.

The six-foot comedian also sported a bright and bold red lip and a red-pink color crossed her cheeks.

Jayde and Karen resurfaced later in the afternoon as they left rehearsals on Thursday, with a quick outfit change for the comedian.

She wore a ‘Choose Love’ black t-shirt instead of her white number, and paired the look with a cream trench coat.

She walked hand in hand with Karen Hauer, who wore light blue jeans, a mocha brown high-necked bodysuit and a camel-colored trench coat that matched her famous dance partner.

She completed the look with a Louis Vuitton tote and stylish black sunglasses as she walked out of the studio in good spirits.

In the first week, Jayde burst into tears after receiving a standing ovation on her Samba to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera.

The star gave a sassy, ​​attitude-packed performance with her partner Karen, leaving the audience behind and the judges standing and giving thunderous applause.

Motsi Mabuse, who stood next to Shirley Ballas after Jayde’s performance, excitedly claimed: ‘Samba, you’re in trouble, you’ve never met this woman!’, while Shirley joked: ‘I haven’t seen that much attitude in week one – Just fantastic!’

Jayde wore a striking outfit for the first week in a black and silver sparkly dress with her wild blond curls pinned up in a high ponytail.

Dance partner Karen stuns in a sparkly mini dress and her warm brown curly locks worn loosely.

When presenter Tess Daly asked her how she felt when she received a standing ovation for her performance, she put her hand over her face and looked down without being able to say a word.

After getting her score of 23 out of 40 from the judges, Jayde struggled to hide her emotions while paying tribute to Karen.

None of her fellow celebrities cheering when she received her score, Jayde said, ‘I love you all so much! If I think about it too much, I’ll cry.’

Turning to Karen, she added, “We get to do this once a week, and you’ll say it to your partners too. It’s all about you, honey.

“This Strictly experience is through you and I am so proud. It was a great time rehearsing with her, it was great.”

And in week two, when Scottish television host Kaye Adams was eliminated in the first public vote, Jayde and Karen won 26 out of 40 points from the judges for their Tango to Adele’s Rumor Has It.

The dramatic number saw Jayde wearing a glamorous red jumpsuit embellished with diamond detailing on the waistband and collar, with her hair in an updo.

Prior to her appearance on the BBC favourite, Jayde Adams revealed she is doing Strictly Come Dancing for her late sister Jenna, who died of a brain tumor 11 years ago at the age of 28.

The comedian shared how it was “so emotional for her” to take part in the BBC competition honoring her sibling – who studied contemporary dance at university.