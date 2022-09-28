Strictly’s Janette Manrara looks sensational in a plunging white top and leather trousers

Strictly recently danced back to our screens for the 20th series.

And It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara joined her husband Aljaz Skorjanec after performing on the One Show in London on Tuesday.

The former Strictly professional, 38, put on a very busty show in a deep white blouse which she paired with blood red leather pants.

The stunner completed the look with an alabaster coat that she wore loosely over her shoulder and walked her things on pointed heels.

Janette completed the gorgeous look with a selection of gold jewelry and accentuated her features with a light layer of makeup.

Meanwhile, Aljaz, 32, who left the show earlier this year as a professional dancer, cut a neat figure in a bronze blazer.

He layered the look over a dark T-shirt and jeans as he slipped his feet into suede boots.

The adorable couple, who married in 2017, were on the show to give their verdict on the first episode of Strictly.

Aljaz said that watching the show from home made him appreciate “all the hard work” and the effort behind the scenes.

It comes after Strictly Come Dancing announced a brand new live arena tour that kicks off in 2023.

And for the first time ever, Anton Du Beke will join the panel as a jury member, having replaced former judge Bruno Tonioli.

The dancer joins fellow judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood on the panel, while Janette returns to host the spectacle.

On joining the live tour as a judge for the first time, Anton said: “I’m so excited to join the Strictly 2023 tour with my fellow TV judges and have the chance to enjoy all the fun of the live experience with the audience nearby. the UK.’

Meanwhile, Strictly’s Chief Judge Shirley Ballas commented: ‘I am delighted to be returning to the jury and it will be great to have Anton with us. It’s always so much fun!

“The audience at the arena shows is phenomenal and it’s so much fun seeing everyone and performing for all of you – can’t wait for January when we get the show on the road!”

Craig Revel Horwood, who directs the show, added: “I’m thrilled to be directing and judging the 2023 tour again. This tour is getting bigger and better than ever before – my imagination is running wild! With Anton in the jury, one word, three syllables: FAB-U-LOUS!’

As dancer Janette shared her excitement during the tour, she commented, “I’m so excited to return to host the 2023 Strictly Live Tour!

“It’s the most incredible experience to be part of this epic production, bringing to hundreds of thousands of people in the UK what we love about the TV series.”

The 31-date tour kicks off January 20 at the Utilita Arena Birmingham and heads to the country’s biggest venues including Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena, the AO Arena Manchester, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, London’s O2 Arena, SSE Arena Belfast.

The tour will conclude with a spectacular show at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on February 12. Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 30.

The shows will feature a selection of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the BBC programme, as well as a Strictly Live Band – whose famous names will be announced at a later date.