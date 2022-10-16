Strictly’s Helen Skelton flashes a glimpse of her toned midriff in grey crop top on shopping spree

Helen Skelton cut a casual figure on Sunday as she enjoyed retail therapy on London’s Regent Street.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 39, wore a gray crop top, which showed a glimpse of her toned stomach underneath.

She paired the top with a pair of blue jeans and looked cheerful as she spoke animatedly on the phone.

Keeping the cold at bay, she wrapped herself in a black jacket and strolled along in a pair of thick cream boots.

Her long blond locks were straightened and let down and held in place by a beige hat on her head.

Helen wore a light palette of makeup for the shopping and opted for a layer of blush and black eyeliner.

It comes after Helen reveals she’s having the time of her life on Strictly amid a tumultuous period in her personal life.

The star is currently on Strictly Come Dancing where she has hours of rehearsal time before performing live in front of millions on Saturday nights, but despite the grueling schedule, the star has shown her love for the show.

Speaking to her Radio 5 Live colleagues on her Sunday morning show, Helen was asked about the judges’ criticisms on Saturday night, suggesting she should “give a little more fire” to her routines.

“I’m having a great time,” Helen replied. “Some people walk into a room and say ‘ta da I’m here!’ with jazz hands and some people walk into rooms and go ‘okay’ I’m the last.’

“And they say ‘you have to give it a little more’.”

‘In my eyes I dance on a table in front of millions of people on a Saturday night, isn’t that beautiful?’

On Saturday night Strictly, Helen looked tearful as her dance partner Gorka Marquez spoke about her ‘difficult time’ live on the show.

The TV host performed the Paso Doble this weekend, just days after learning that her estranged husband Richie Myler was expecting a baby with his new partner Stephanie Thirkill.

Gorka, 32, tried to boost Helen’s self-confidence by telling her to ‘please believe in you’ after she seemed to hint at her personal problems.

After their dance, Gorka said, “I know you’ve had a rough time and I know you may not feel like you’re beautiful or good enough, or whatever, but if you don’t believe in yourself, I believe in you.” you. .’

“Everyone here believes in you, your family believes in you.

“It doesn’t matter how many times I say it or the judges say it, or someone says it, only you are the one who can make the change and the one who has to believe in you because you are an amazing woman, very inspiring, an amazing mother and a great dancer, so please believe in you.’

Helen looked uneasy as Gorka gave his heartfelt speech before ducking behind him to hide her face.

Helen told her Radio 5 Live colleagues on Sunday that despite her grueling schedule to work, she finds “a rest break”.

The single mother of three fits into her regular TV work and weekly Radio 5 Live show in between rehearsals, but she’s insisted she’s having the time of her life.

“I have three children under seven, going to work is a rest,” she told listeners.

“When people say ‘you work so hard’, it’s not like I’m in the mines, is it? Or stack shelves. I’m going to dance, someone paints my face and someone prepares my dinner.’

This week it was revealed that Richie, Helen’s estranged husband, is expecting a child with his new girlfriend Stephanie, six months after he split from Helen.

Richie ended his eight-year marriage to Countryfile host Helen in April, just four months after she gave birth to their third child.

He is now expecting a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie, 32, whom he would see for the first time just days after his divorce from Helen was revealed.

The former couple maintain “warm relationships” and Helen was reportedly made aware of the news before Stephanie announced it publicly on social media.

A source told The sun that Stephanie and Richie are “excited” to expect their first child just six months after their relationship came to light.

They added: “Stephanie and Richie are clearly excited. They moved very quickly but are very happy together.

However, the timing of pregnancy may raise eyebrows. It’s clearly such a huge step, and one that was made remarkably quickly with the end of Helen and Richie’s eight-year marriage.

“But Richie and Helen are very close, and in a way the timing is actually perfect as Helen is so happy right now.”

The source added that Helen is “way too busy” to focus on her training and rehearsals for Strictly.

Richie has two young sons Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and daughter Elsie Kate, nine months, with his estranged wife Helen.

His relationship with Stephanie came to light in May, days after it was announced that his eight-year marriage to Helen was over.

Helen is said to feel “stunned” by the breakdown of her marriage, and a source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Helen is devastated.”

They continued, “Now she is contemplating life without him as he has moved on with his new partner.”

