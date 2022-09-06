Strictly’s Helen Skelton and Ellie Simmonds lead 2022 lineup heading to first rehearsals
The stars of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 have been spotted heading to rehearsals for the first time, as they prepare to be paired up with their professional partners ahead of the launch show later this month.
Among those seen exiting their hotel on Tuesday to head to the studio in London were last-minute addition Helen Skelton and Paralympics star Ellie Simmonds.
This year’s Strictly will kick off with a pre-recorded launch show on 17 September, which will see the celebrities discover which professional dancers they’ll be paired with for the new series.
Stepping out with her phone in hand, Helen cut a casual figure in a lilac sweatshirt and leggings as she arrived at the studio to begin training.
The Countryfile presenter signed up for the show following her split from husband Richie Myler earlier this year.
Elsewhere Ellie donned a red pinstriped top and black trousers as she departed her hotel to kick off rehearsals.
The swimmer, who retired in October 2021, is set to make history as the first ever contestant with dwarfism to compete on the show.
Following the practice session, Helen was seen leaving the dance studio with fellow contestants Fleur East and Ellie Taylor, ditching her sweatshirt for a navy blue sports bra.
Fleur displayed her own gym-toned physique in a grey camouflage bra and matching leggings as she exited arm-in-arm with Helen.
CBBC star Molly Rainford made a bold statement in a fun green tracksuit and a black crop top as she headed to her waiting car with co-star Richie Anderson.
Elsewhere, Loose Women star Kaye Adams was in high spirits as she departed her hotel to kickstart her practice, followed close behind by Will Mellor.
Many of this year’s pros were also spotted arriving for another year of training, including Gorka Marquez and Vito Coppola.
Viewers will discover this year’s Strictly pairings during the pre-recorded launch show, which is set to air on 17th September.
The fifteen couples will then head to the training room, with their debut performance set to air during the first Strictly live show on September 24.
The pairs will then deliver a second performance the following week when the public vote will open, before a results show on Sunday reveals which two pairs received the fewest votes and must compete in the dance off.
The judges will then decide which couple they would like to save, and the other pair will be eliminated.
This series has also seen the introduction of four new professionals, European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.
This series will be the first in three years to be broadcast without Covid measures, which forced bosses to introduce restrictions including ‘bubbles’ for training and limited audience numbers.
Series 20 of Strictly will see its stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week this year.
To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme tune from an iconic BBC programme or in tribute to one of the BBC’s most-loved services’.
The anniversary show is also set to feature two special routines by the professionals – one will honour the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crashing’ some flagship shows.
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday September 17 on BBC One and iPlayer.
STRICTLY COME DANCING 2022: WHO ARE THE CONTESTANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so delighted that this year they have! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.’
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: Radio presenter
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: Former athlete
Ellie says: ‘To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to so much fun.’
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: Radio DJ
Tyler says: ‘It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.’
ELLIE TAYLOR
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Age: 55
Profession: Retired footballer and manager
Tony says: ‘To say I’m excited is an understatement – the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes’
JAMES BYE
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says ‘I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing but it’s an honour to be asked and I’m going to give it my best shot.’
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio broadcaster
Helen says: ‘I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started’
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: ‘I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about. This is also my Mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television presenter
Kaye says: ‘I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and i can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says: ‘I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m watching myself in a dream and I can’t believe I’ve manifested this.’
MATT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: ‘I’ve been reclusive, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought, it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Molly says: ‘I already know it’s gonna be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.’
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
Fleur says: ‘I’m equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year’s Strictly line up. I’m excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.’
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Profession: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
Hamza says: ‘I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.’