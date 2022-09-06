WhatsNew2Day
Strictly's Helen Skelton and Ellie Simmonds lead 2022 lineup heading to first rehearsals

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 have been spotted heading to rehearsals for the first time, as they prepare to be paired up with their professional partners ahead of the launch show later this month.

Among those seen exiting their hotel on Tuesday to head to the studio in London were last-minute addition Helen Skelton and Paralympics star Ellie Simmonds.

This year’s Strictly will kick off with a pre-recorded launch show on 17 September, which will see the celebrities discover which professional dancers they’ll be paired with for the new series.

Ballroom-ready! Strictly's Helen Skelton was among this year's stars heading to rehearsals on Tuesday

Low-key: She was joined by Paralympics star Ellie Simmonds

Low-key: She was joined by Paralympics star Ellie Simmonds

Got your dancing shoes on? Strictly Come Dancing stars Helen Skelton (left) and Ellie Simmonds were among the 2022 lineup seen heading to their first rehearsals on Tuesday

Stepping out with her phone in hand, Helen cut a casual figure in a lilac sweatshirt and leggings as she arrived at the studio to begin training.

The Countryfile presenter signed up for the show following her split from husband Richie Myler earlier this year.

Elsewhere Ellie donned a red pinstriped top and black trousers as she departed her hotel to kick off rehearsals.

Relaxed: Ahead of the show's launch later this month, a low-key Helen had her phone in hand

Relaxed: Ahead of the show's launch later this month, a low-key Helen had her phone in hand

Get dancing! She was seen exiting her hotel to head to rehearsals

Get dancing! She was seen exiting her hotel to head to rehearsals

Relaxed: Ahead of the show’s launch later this month, a low-key Helen had her phone in hand as she exited her hotel to head to rehearsals

Relaxed: Stepping out with her phone in hand, Helen cut a figure in a lilac sweatshirt and leggings as she arrived at the studio to begin training

Relaxed: Stepping out with her phone in hand, Helen cut a figure in a lilac sweatshirt and leggings as she arrived at the studio to begin training

Relaxed: Stepping out with her phone in hand, Helen cut a figure in a lilac sweatshirt and leggings as she arrived at the studio to begin training

Simple: Elsewhere Ellie donned a red pinstriped top and black trousers

Simple: Elsewhere Ellie donned a red pinstriped top and black trousers

Let's get to work! She departed her hotel to kick off rehearsals

Let's get to work! She departed her hotel to kick off rehearsals

Simple: Elsewhere Ellie donned a red pinstriped top and black trousers as she departed her hotel to kick off rehearsals

Off they go! After a gruelling day of rehearsals, the celebrities were spotted exiting the studios together, with Helen ditching her sweatshirt for a navy blue sports bra

Off they go! After a gruelling day of rehearsals, the celebrities were spotted exiting the studios together, with Helen ditching her sweatshirt for a navy blue sports bra

Off they go! After a gruelling day of rehearsals, the celebrities were spotted exiting the studios together, with Helen ditching her sweatshirt for a navy blue sports bra

Sensational: Fleur displayed her own gym-toned physique in a grey camouflage bra and matching leggings

Sensational: Fleur displayed her own gym-toned physique in a grey camouflage bra and matching leggings

Beaming: They were joined by comedian Ellie Taylor

Beaming: They were joined by comedian Ellie Taylor

Sensational: Fleur displayed her own gym-toned physique in a grey camouflage bra and matching leggings as she exited arm-in-arm with Helen

Low-key: Elsewhere, Loose Women star Kaye Adams was in high spirits as she departed her hotel to kickstart her practice

Low-key: Elsewhere, Loose Women star Kaye Adams was in high spirits as she departed her hotel to kickstart her practice

Low-key: Elsewhere, Loose Women star Kaye Adams was in high spirits as she departed her hotel to kickstart her practice

The swimmer, who retired in October 2021, is set to make history as the first ever contestant with dwarfism to compete on the show.

Following the practice session, Helen was seen leaving the dance studio with fellow contestants Fleur East and Ellie Taylor, ditching her sweatshirt for a navy blue sports bra.

Fleur displayed her own gym-toned physique in a grey camouflage bra and matching leggings as she exited arm-in-arm with Helen.

Simple: She donned a leather jacket as she prepared to begin practice for the upcoming series

Simple: She donned a leather jacket as she prepared to begin practice for the upcoming series

Simple: She donned a leather jacket as she prepared to begin practice for the upcoming series

Hard to miss! Molly Rainford put on a bold display in an eye-catching green 90s-inspired tracksuit and a black crop top

Hard to miss! Molly Rainford put on a bold display in an eye-catching green 90s-inspired tracksuit and a black crop top

Hard to miss! Molly Rainford put on a bold display in an eye-catching green 90s-inspired tracksuit and a black crop top

Done! Comedian Jayde Adams donned a black crop top and mustard tracksuit bottoms

Done! Comedian Jayde Adams donned a black crop top and mustard tracksuit bottoms

Done! Comedian Jayde Adams donned a black crop top and mustard tracksuit bottoms

Jovial: EastEnders star James Bye was in good spirits as he left the first practice session

Jovial: EastEnders star James Bye was in good spirits as he left the first practice session

Jovial: EastEnders star James Bye was in good spirits as he left the first practice session

CBBC star Molly Rainford made a bold statement in a fun green tracksuit and a black crop top as she headed to her waiting car with co-star Richie Anderson. 

Elsewhere, Loose Women star Kaye Adams was in high spirits as she departed her hotel to kickstart her practice, followed close behind by Will Mellor.

Many of this year’s pros were also spotted arriving for another year of training, including Gorka Marquez and Vito Coppola.

Fuelling up! Having picked up a hot drink, Will Mellor cut a casual figure as he arrived to begin rehearsals for the new series

Fuelling up! Having picked up a hot drink, Will Mellor cut a casual figure as he arrived to begin rehearsals for the new series

Fuelling up! Having picked up a hot drink, Will Mellor cut a casual figure as he arrived to begin rehearsals for the new series

Laid-back: The actor was the first celebrity to be confirmed for this year's series

Laid-back: The actor was the first celebrity to be confirmed for this year's series

Laid-back: The actor was the first celebrity to be confirmed for this year's series

Off they go! As he left the rehearsals, Will was joined by fellow celebrity contestant Kym Marsh

Off they go! As he left the rehearsals, Will was joined by fellow celebrity contestant Kym Marsh

Off they go! As he left the rehearsals, Will was joined by fellow celebrity contestant Kym Marsh

Chic: Kym displayed her toned figure in skintight black sportswear

Chic: Kym displayed her toned figure in skintight black sportswear

Chic: Kym displayed her toned figure in skintight black sportswear

Time to go! Matt Goss was seen leaving the rehearsals with broadcaster Kaye

Time to go! Matt Goss was seen leaving the rehearsals with broadcaster Kaye

Getting ready: The celebrities were seen preparing for the glitzy launch show

Getting ready: The celebrities were seen preparing for the glitzy launch show

Time to go! Matt Goss was seen leaving the rehearsals with broadcaster Kaye, as the celebrities prepare for the glitzy launch show 

Viewers will discover this year’s Strictly pairings during the pre-recorded launch show, which is set to air on 17th September.

The fifteen couples will then head to the training room, with their debut performance set to air during the first Strictly live show on September 24.

The pairs will then deliver a second performance the following week when the public vote will open, before a results show on Sunday reveals which two pairs received the fewest votes and must compete in the dance off.

Hard to miss! Matt sported his signature hat as he headed out after rehearsals

Hard to miss! Matt sported his signature hat as he headed out after rehearsals

Hard to miss! Matt sported his signature hat as he headed out after rehearsals

Simple: Richie, who has confirmed he will be appearing in a same-sex pairing was seen arriving for rehearsals

Simple: Richie, who has confirmed he will be appearing in a same-sex pairing was seen arriving for rehearsals

Simple: Richie, who has confirmed he will be appearing in a same-sex pairing was seen arriving for rehearsals

Starring boys! Tyler West was among the male stars seen heading to rehearsals

Starring boys! Tyler West was among the male stars seen heading to rehearsals

Simple: Hamza Yassin was also spotted leaving the practice session

Simple: Hamza Yassin was also spotted leaving the practice session

Starring boys! Tyler West (left) and Hamza Yassin (right) rounded out the male stars at their first day of rehearsals

Thumbs up! Footballer Tony Adams cut a casual figure

Thumbs up! Footballer Tony Adams cut a casual figure

Thumbs up! Footballer Tony Adams cut a casual figure

The judges will then decide which couple they would like to save, and the other pair will be eliminated. 

This series has also seen the introduction of four new professionals, European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas. 

This series will be the first in three years to be broadcast without Covid measures, which forced bosses to introduce restrictions including ‘bubbles’ for training and limited audience numbers. 

Relaxed: Strictly pro Gorka Marquez donned a casual blue sweatshirt as he made his way into practice

Relaxed: Strictly pro Gorka Marquez donned a casual blue sweatshirt as he made his way into practice

Anticipated: It comes ahead of the celebrities discovering their professional partners

Anticipated: It comes ahead of the celebrities discovering their professional partners

Relaxed: Strictly pro Gorka Marquez donned a casual blue sweatshirt as he made his way into practice ahead of the celebrities discovering their professional partners

Bringing all his things! The dancer kept his items close to hand as he arrived for training

Bringing all his things! The dancer kept his items close to hand as he arrived for training

Bringing all his things! The dancer kept his items close to hand as he arrived for training

New arrival: Vito Coppola, who is one of the series' new professional dancers, was also seen arriving for practice

New arrival: Vito Coppola, who is one of the series' new professional dancers, was also seen arriving for practice

New arrival: Vito Coppola, who is one of the series' new professional dancers, was also seen arriving for practice

Series 20 of Strictly will see its stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week this year. 

To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme tune from an iconic BBC programme or in tribute to one of the BBC’s most-loved services’.

The anniversary show is also set to feature two special routines by the professionals – one will honour the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crashing’ some flagship shows.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday September 17 on BBC One and iPlayer.

STRICTLY COME DANCING 2022: WHO ARE THE CONTESTANTS?

KYM MARSH

1660116413 551 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Age: 46

Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter

Kym says: ‘I’m so delighted that this year they have! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.’

RICHIE ANDERSON 

1660116414 199 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 34

Age: 34

Profession: Radio presenter 

Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world!’

ELLIE SIMMONDS 

1660116415 339 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 27

Age: 27

Profession: Former athlete 

Ellie says: ‘To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to so much fun.’

TYLER WEST 

1660116415 926 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 26

Age: 26

Profession: Radio DJ

Tyler says: ‘It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.’

ELLIE TAYLOR

1660116416 436 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 38

 

Age: 38

Profession: Comedian

Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022!’

TONY ADAMS MBE 

Age: 55 

Profession: Retired footballer and manager

Tony says:  ‘To say I’m excited is an understatement – the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes’

1660210851 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

JAMES BYE

  

JAMES BYE

1660288533 376 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 38

Age: 38

Profession: EastEnders actor

James says ‘I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing but it’s an honour to be asked and I’m going to give it my best shot.’

HELEN SKELTON

1660387533 233 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Helen Skelton is CONFIRMED as the

Age: 39

 Age: 39

Profession: TV and radio broadcaster

Helen says: ‘I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started’

WILL MELLOR

1660116417 786 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Age: 46

Profession: Actor

Will says: ‘I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about. This is also my Mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!’

 KAYE ADAMS 

1660116417 431 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 59

 Age: 59 

Profession: Television presenter 

Kaye says: ‘I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and i can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’ 

 JAYDE ADAMS

1660116418 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 37

Age: 37

Profession: Comedian

Jayde says: ‘I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m watching myself in a dream and I can’t believe I’ve manifested this.’

MATT GOSS

1660116419 336 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 53

Age: 53

Profession: Singer

Matt says: ‘I’ve been reclusive, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought, it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’

 MOLLY RAINFORD

1660210852 587 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 21

 Age: 21

Profession: Singer 

Molly says: ‘I already know it’s gonna be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.’

FLEUR EAST

1660210852 837 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 34

Age: 34 

Profession: Singer

Fleur says: ‘I’m equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year’s Strictly line up. I’m excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.’

 HAMZA YASSIN

1660288534 125 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 35

Age: 35

Profession: Wildlife cameraman and presenter

Hamza says: ‘I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.’

 

 

