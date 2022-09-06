Strictly’s Helen Skelton and Ellie Simmonds lead 2022 lineup heading to first rehearsals

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 have been spotted heading to rehearsals for the first time, as they prepare to be paired up with their professional partners ahead of the launch show later this month.

Among those seen exiting their hotel on Tuesday to head to the studio in London were last-minute addition Helen Skelton and Paralympics star Ellie Simmonds.

This year’s Strictly will kick off with a pre-recorded launch show on 17 September, which will see the celebrities discover which professional dancers they’ll be paired with for the new series.

Got your dancing shoes on? Strictly Come Dancing stars Helen Skelton (left) and Ellie Simmonds were among the 2022 lineup seen heading to their first rehearsals on Tuesday

Stepping out with her phone in hand, Helen cut a casual figure in a lilac sweatshirt and leggings as she arrived at the studio to begin training.

The Countryfile presenter signed up for the show following her split from husband Richie Myler earlier this year.

Elsewhere Ellie donned a red pinstriped top and black trousers as she departed her hotel to kick off rehearsals.

The swimmer, who retired in October 2021, is set to make history as the first ever contestant with dwarfism to compete on the show.

Following the practice session, Helen was seen leaving the dance studio with fellow contestants Fleur East and Ellie Taylor, ditching her sweatshirt for a navy blue sports bra.

Fleur displayed her own gym-toned physique in a grey camouflage bra and matching leggings as she exited arm-in-arm with Helen.

CBBC star Molly Rainford made a bold statement in a fun green tracksuit and a black crop top as she headed to her waiting car with co-star Richie Anderson.

Elsewhere, Loose Women star Kaye Adams was in high spirits as she departed her hotel to kickstart her practice, followed close behind by Will Mellor.

Many of this year’s pros were also spotted arriving for another year of training, including Gorka Marquez and Vito Coppola.

Viewers will discover this year’s Strictly pairings during the pre-recorded launch show, which is set to air on 17th September.

The fifteen couples will then head to the training room, with their debut performance set to air during the first Strictly live show on September 24.

The pairs will then deliver a second performance the following week when the public vote will open, before a results show on Sunday reveals which two pairs received the fewest votes and must compete in the dance off.

The judges will then decide which couple they would like to save, and the other pair will be eliminated.

This series has also seen the introduction of four new professionals, European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

This series will be the first in three years to be broadcast without Covid measures, which forced bosses to introduce restrictions including ‘bubbles’ for training and limited audience numbers.

Series 20 of Strictly will see its stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week this year.

To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme tune from an iconic BBC programme or in tribute to one of the BBC’s most-loved services’.

The anniversary show is also set to feature two special routines by the professionals – one will honour the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crashing’ some flagship shows.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday September 17 on BBC One and iPlayer.