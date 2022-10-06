Strictly’s Hamza Yassin reveals he’s ‘severely dyslexic’ and learns routines through visuals
Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin has revealed his battle with ‘severe’ dyslexia.
The wildlife cameraman and presenter, 35, appeared on The Morning Show on Thursday along with his professional dance partner Jowita Przystał.
Hamza said he speaks to his friends using voice memos instead of text messages and learns his dance routines through images.
“I’m severally dyslexic, people have to send me voice notes instead of text messages,” he explained.
“But it’s a gift and it helps us with the dance routines, so for anyone who has it, see it as a gift.” I learn through images.’
Jowita added, “If I show him a routine, he can pick it up so quickly because he learns through images.”
What is Dyslexia?
– The word dyslexia is derived from Greek and means ‘difficulty with words’. People with dyslexia have problems with the underlying skills needed for reading, writing and spelling
Dyslexia affects 10% of the UK population
– Tom Cruise, Richard Branson, Winston Churchill and Leonardo da Vinci are famous examples of people who have achieved enormous success despite being dyslexic, maybe even because of it
– The Dyslexia Association says: ‘Dyslexia affects people of all backgrounds and levels, from people who cannot read to people with a university degree.
‘It’s a puzzling mix of both difficulties and strengths, and varies in degree from person to person’
– It is not known what causes dyslexia. There is some evidence that it runs in families, so scientists are now looking for a gene that could be responsible
“He is so happy when he dances, so I knew from day one that we could achieve a lot,” she said.
“He’s so happy when he dances, so I knew from day one that we could achieve a lot of things,” she said.
Hamza added that he is “pigeon toes”, which influences his dancing on Strictly.
The pair are currently practicing the rumba for this week’s show.
‘We make sure it works and for a rumba it works quite well. But I haven’t seen the movie yet, I jump pretty easily with that sort of thing, I don’t have a television either,” he explained.
He previously revealed his excitement to be on the hit show Strictly, saying that he was “absolutely over the moon” to be a contestant.
‘I am over the moon to participate in Strict 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show,” he said.
