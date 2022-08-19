Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice ‘in favouritism row as BBC bosses plan to pair him with Richie Anderson’
Giovanni Pernice is reportedly embroiled in a feud over favoritism as Strictly Come Dancing bosses plan to pair him up with Richie Anderson in a same-sex couple.
The ballroom professional, 31, who won the series last year with Rose Ayling-Ellis, 27, has reportedly raised “eyebrows” on his peers who believe he will “sail” through the rounds again.
It had already been confirmed that Richie, 34, would be teaming up with another man, putting him in the footsteps of Nicola Adams and runner-up in 2021 John Whaite.
A source told The sun: ‘Some of Gio’s fellow pros have raised their eyebrows at the fact that he was getting Richie.
“The last two same-sex couples have done really well and the feeling is that whoever gets Richie can go all out and win it.
“Winning two on the bounce would be great for Gio, but not all of his colleagues feel the same way.”
MailOnline has contacted the BBC for comment.
It comes after Helen Skelton was the last celebrity contestant to be confirmed for the brand new series Strictly Come Dancing.
The TV and radio station, 39, was widely tipped to take part in the BBC’s ballroom show and her spot on the program has now been confirmed as she completes the full line-up of celebrities.
On Saturday morning, during Claudia Winkleman’s breakfast show, it was revealed on BBC Radio 2 that Helen – who split from husband Richie Myler earlier this year – would be appearing on the show.
Helen said, “I’m really looking forward to going on a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait to get started.”
EastEnders actor James Bye, 38, – who has played Martin Fowler in the BBC show since 2014 – was previously announced as the 14th star.
It comes after former X Factor star Fleur East and Countryfile star Hamza Yassin were revealed on Thursday as the 12th and 13th stars, alongside previously announced stars Kym Marsh, Will Mellor and Jayde Adams.
On Friday, soap star James joked that he’s ready to show off his “dad dances” when he hits the ballroom later this year.
As announced, James said: ‘I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.
“There are some huge dancing shoes to fill and it’s really exciting to follow in the footsteps of an amazing EastEnders talent. I would like to make everyone proud.’
It comes after Wildlife cameraman and host Hamza was announced as the 13th contestant to join Strictly Come Dancing’s lineup on Thursday.
Hamza – one of the presenters of BBC’s Animal Park and a guest presenter on Countryfile – was revealed along with former X Factor star Fleur as celebrities to appear in the dance show on Thursday.
It comes amid claims that BBC bosses fear they’ll run out of celebrities as Strictly approaches its 20th series.
Hamza Yassin said, “I’m over the moon to enter Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show. I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be dancing there live for the British audience.
“My dancing skills are currently at the level of the 70s disco vibe, but I’m ready to work hard and will shake it every time I get the chance – shake it until you make it!”
It comes after The Mail on Sunday revealed that some BBC executives are concerned that there are no longer enough big names available to compete for the glitter ball.
With comedian Jayde Adams being the fifth contestant revealed for this year’s series, even Radio 5 DJ and former Strictly star Scott Mills shared his concerns — telling his listeners he now thinks they should start attracting former contestants.
The announcement about Miss Adams came just a day after it was announced that Radio 2 travel reporter Richie will be in this year’s lineup.
A source at the Corporation said: “Joining Strictly is a dream for so many celebrities, but so many of them have done it now. They have lived that dream and have reaped the enormous fruits of it.
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Profession: Retired footballer and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft boots.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MAT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”