Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice ‘in favouritism row as BBC bosses plan to pair him with Richie Anderson’

Giovanni Pernice is reportedly embroiled in a feud over favoritism as Strictly Come Dancing bosses plan to pair him up with Richie Anderson in a same-sex couple.

The ballroom professional, 31, who won the series last year with Rose Ayling-Ellis, 27, has reportedly raised “eyebrows” on his peers who believe he will “sail” through the rounds again.

It had already been confirmed that Richie, 34, would be teaming up with another man, putting him in the footsteps of Nicola Adams and runner-up in 2021 John Whaite.

Uh-oh: Giovanni Pernice (pictured) is reportedly embroiled in a feud over favoritism as Strictly Come Dancing bosses plan to pair him up with Richie Anderson in a same-sex couple

A source told The sun: ‘Some of Gio’s fellow pros have raised their eyebrows at the fact that he was getting Richie.

“The last two same-sex couples have done really well and the feeling is that whoever gets Richie can go all out and win it.

“Winning two on the bounce would be great for Gio, but not all of his colleagues feel the same way.”

MailOnline has contacted the BBC for comment.

Exciting: Richie, 34, (pictured) was already confirmed to be teaming up with another man, putting him in the footsteps of Nicola Adams and John Whaite

It comes after Helen Skelton was the last celebrity contestant to be confirmed for the brand new series Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV and radio station, 39, was widely tipped to take part in the BBC’s ballroom show and her spot on the program has now been confirmed as she completes the full line-up of celebrities.

On Saturday morning, during Claudia Winkleman’s breakfast show, it was revealed on BBC Radio 2 that Helen – who split from husband Richie Myler earlier this year – would be appearing on the show.

Helen said, “I’m really looking forward to going on a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait to get started.”

Victorious: The ballroom pro, 31, who won the series last year with Rose Ayling-Ellis, 27, has reportedly raised ‘eyebrows’ on his peers who believe he will ‘sail’ the rounds again (pictured in December 2021 )

EastEnders actor James Bye, 38, – who has played Martin Fowler in the BBC show since 2014 – was previously announced as the 14th star.

It comes after former X Factor star Fleur East and Countryfile star Hamza Yassin were revealed on Thursday as the 12th and 13th stars, alongside previously announced stars Kym Marsh, Will Mellor and Jayde Adams.

On Friday, soap star James joked that he’s ready to show off his “dad dances” when he hits the ballroom later this year.

As announced, James said: ‘I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.

“There are some huge dancing shoes to fill and it’s really exciting to follow in the footsteps of an amazing EastEnders talent. I would like to make everyone proud.’

It comes after Wildlife cameraman and host Hamza was announced as the 13th contestant to join Strictly Come Dancing’s lineup on Thursday.

Hamza – one of the presenters of BBC’s Animal Park and a guest presenter on Countryfile – was revealed along with former X Factor star Fleur as celebrities to appear in the dance show on Thursday.

Jealous: A source said: ‘Some of Gio’s fellow pros have raised eyebrows over the chat he’s getting Richie’ (pictured)

It comes amid claims that BBC bosses fear they’ll run out of celebrities as Strictly approaches its 20th series.

Hamza Yassin said, “I’m over the moon to enter Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show. I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be dancing there live for the British audience.

“My dancing skills are currently at the level of the 70s disco vibe, but I’m ready to work hard and will shake it every time I get the chance – shake it until you make it!”

It comes after The Mail on Sunday revealed that some BBC executives are concerned that there are no longer enough big names available to compete for the glitter ball.

With comedian Jayde Adams being the fifth contestant revealed for this year’s series, even Radio 5 DJ and former Strictly star Scott Mills shared his concerns — telling his listeners he now thinks they should start attracting former contestants.

The announcement about Miss Adams came just a day after it was announced that Radio 2 travel reporter Richie will be in this year’s lineup.

A source at the Corporation said: “Joining Strictly is a dream for so many celebrities, but so many of them have done it now. They have lived that dream and have reaped the enormous fruits of it.