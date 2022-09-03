Strictly’s four new pros look ready for action in latest teaser images

Strictly Come Dancing’s four brand new professional dancers looked poised for action in new teaser images released Saturday ahead of the upcoming series.

European Cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former British Under-21 National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas are all eager to go for the show this month. begins.

And now it has been revealed that the four new world-class professional dancers will be introduced to viewers through a cinematic dance routine, which they have already filmed.

Michelle Tsiakkas pictured

It will be featured on the Strictly Come Dancing launch show to be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 17 September.

The four newbies join the professional dancers already revealed for the upcoming series: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Show favorites Alijaz Skorjanec and Oti Mabuse both retired from Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year.

Vito Coppola pictured with Karen Hauer

Not every pro dancer will be paired with a celebrity with four who traditionally only perform in the pro routines.

Vito Coppola said of his new role: “I am very excited to be part of this family. I can’t wait to start this new adventure and challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando! (or: I’m coming strictly!)’

Carlos Gu added: “I am thrilled to join Strictly and I am very excited to get started. It is a new chapter in my life and also a new challenge. I’m all set to take on this journey and shine.”

Lauren Oakley pictured

Former British Under-21 National Champion Lauren Oakley gushed: ‘I grew up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love most. .’

“Now that it’s happening, it doesn’t seem quite real. I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family.”

Latin champion Michelle Tsiakkas said: ‘Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream since I was a little girl.’

‘I can’t believe my dream has come true! I’m so grateful to be part of this incredible family and can’t wait to get on that magical dance floor and give it my all!’

Carlos Gu is pictured with Jowita Przystal

The upcoming series will be the first in three years to air without Covid measures, which forced bosses to introduce restrictions, including “bubbles” for training and limited viewing figures.

When the new series returns, Strictly will be ready to welcome a slew of new but familiar faces to the dance floor.

The lineup includes Kym Marsh, Fleur East, Ellie Simonds, Matt Goss, Helen Skelton, Will Mellor, Kaye Adams, Tyler West and James Bye.

In Series 20 of Strictly, the stars are celebrating 100 years of the BBC this year with a special themed week.

Lineup: Not every professional dancer will be paired with a celebrity with four who traditionally only perform in the professional routines

To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme song from an iconic BBC program or pay tribute to one of the BBC’s most beloved services’.

The anniversary show will also feature two special routines by the professionals: one will honor the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crash’ a number of flagship shows.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One for a launch show on September 17. The first live show will air on September 24, and It Takes Two returns on September 26