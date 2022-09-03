Strictly’s four new pros look ready for action in latest teaser images
Strictly Come Dancing’s four brand new professional dancers looked poised for action in new teaser images released Saturday ahead of the upcoming series.
European Cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former British Under-21 National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas are all eager to go for the show this month. begins.
And now it has been revealed that the four new world-class professional dancers will be introduced to viewers through a cinematic dance routine, which they have already filmed.
It will be featured on the Strictly Come Dancing launch show to be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 17 September.
The four newbies join the professional dancers already revealed for the upcoming series: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.
Show favorites Alijaz Skorjanec and Oti Mabuse both retired from Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year.
Not every pro dancer will be paired with a celebrity with four who traditionally only perform in the pro routines.
Vito Coppola said of his new role: “I am very excited to be part of this family. I can’t wait to start this new adventure and challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando! (or: I’m coming strictly!)’
Carlos Gu added: “I am thrilled to join Strictly and I am very excited to get started. It is a new chapter in my life and also a new challenge. I’m all set to take on this journey and shine.”
Former British Under-21 National Champion Lauren Oakley gushed: ‘I grew up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love most. .’
“Now that it’s happening, it doesn’t seem quite real. I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family.”
Latin champion Michelle Tsiakkas said: ‘Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream since I was a little girl.’
‘I can’t believe my dream has come true! I’m so grateful to be part of this incredible family and can’t wait to get on that magical dance floor and give it my all!’
The upcoming series will be the first in three years to air without Covid measures, which forced bosses to introduce restrictions, including “bubbles” for training and limited viewing figures.
When the new series returns, Strictly will be ready to welcome a slew of new but familiar faces to the dance floor.
The lineup includes Kym Marsh, Fleur East, Ellie Simonds, Matt Goss, Helen Skelton, Will Mellor, Kaye Adams, Tyler West and James Bye.
In Series 20 of Strictly, the stars are celebrating 100 years of the BBC this year with a special themed week.
To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme song from an iconic BBC program or pay tribute to one of the BBC’s most beloved services’.
The anniversary show will also feature two special routines by the professionals: one will honor the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crash’ a number of flagship shows.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One for a launch show on September 17. The first live show will air on September 24, and It Takes Two returns on September 26
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Profession: Retired footballer and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft boots.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MAT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”