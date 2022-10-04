Strictly’s Fleur East cried after her performance thinking about her late father

<!–

Fleur East has revealed she cried after her performance on Saturday’s show, thinking of her beloved father Malcolm who sadly passed away in 2020.

After her Viennese Waltz with partner Vito Coppola, the singer, 34, was able to wipe away tears and tell presenter Claudia Winkleman that the tough rehearsals were to blame.

But on Monday’s Hits Radio show, she admitted that her uncle thoughtfully wore her late father’s bracelet to the show, causing her to “blumble.”

Tears: Fleur East has revealed she cried after her performance on Saturday’s show, thinking of her beloved father Malcolm who sadly passed away in 2020

She said: ‘All day long I tried to make sure I found the right emotion for this dance because I was really worried about going there, being pretty empty and empty and just doing the steps. I really wanted to commit myself to it’.

“But just before we started dancing, I went to my family who were in the audience and my Uncle Sean raised his arm to show me his wrist – and he was wearing my father’s bracelet.”

She continued: “He didn’t even say anything to me, he just showed it to me and that got me thinking. It only took a few seconds for me to perform and everything else and because I was just nervous I started crying, sniffling!’

RIP: She admitted that her uncle thoughtfully wore her late father’s bracelet to the show, causing her to ‘blumble’ (pictured with her father Malcolm in 2019)

It comes after Fleur said her cousin went to a psychic medium and they brought a tear-jerking message of happiness from her father, who died of a heart attack.

Talking about her Hits Radio Last week, Fleur played a voice note from her cousin in which the medium revealed that she communicates with “a ghost named Malcolm” who has a daughter who “sings or dances.”

The psychic went on to say: “[Malcolm’s] daughter is about to start something, she is about to start an adventure, as he calls it. He tells me to tell her I’m so proud of her and give her all the happiness in the world.”

Too much: Overwhelmed by emotion Fleur was comforted by presenter Tess Daly (left)

Emotion: It comes after Fleur said her cousin went to a psychic medium and they delivered a tear-jerking happiness message from her father

The singer explained: “In 72 hours I’ll be dancing live for the first time and it’s really exciting, but something really weird happened to me ahead of the Strictly weekend.

“On Sunday I got a message from one of my cousins ​​who had been with a medium—people who speak to the spirit world.

“I’ve never gone to a medium because I believe in it and I’m quite scared to go because I’ve never wanted to test it. But my cousin went and this happened.

Tender: Fleur played a voice note on her radio show in which the medium revealed that she communicates with ‘a ghost called Malcolm’ (pictured) who has a daughter who ‘sings or dances’

“So my dad passed away in 2020, his name was Malcolm and apparently he came through and wished me good luck for Strictly.”

Fleur described receiving the message as a “creepy yet comforting” experience as she was “so concerned” that her beloved late father would not be around such a big moment in her life.

She added: ‘Isn’t that really weird? It’s scary, but it’s also really comforting.

Dancing queen: Fleur previously admitted she chose to participate in Strictly Come Dancing this year in honor of her late father, who was a huge fan of the BBC One competition

“The build-up to Strictly has been so nerve-wracking and I’ve been so anxious and that my father isn’t here for the first time before something so big in my life is huge.

“So to get a message like that, I need before the big weekend.”

Fleur previously admitted that she chose to participate in Strictly Come Dancing this year in honor of her late father, who was a huge fan of the BBC One competition.

She said, ‘I hope I can dance to some of my songs. For me it’s quite emotional. My father who passed away in 2020, Strictly was his favorite show. I’m going to do it for him.