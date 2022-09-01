Strictly’s Flavia and Jimi ‘struggled’ with fame before relocating to a farm in Devon

<!–

Flavia Cacace-Mistry and husband Jimi Mistry claimed on Thursday that they “struggled” dealing with fame on Loose Women.

The couple, who first met when they formed together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, have left the glitz and glamor behind for a quieter farm life.

Jimi, 49, and Flavia, 42, swapped their bungalow in Surrey for a seven-acre farm in Devon just before the Covid pandemic hit.

Ron’s actor Jimi discussed their lifestyle change on Thursday’s Loose Women: ‘When we came to the decision to go there, it was during Covid and lockdown, when everything came to a standstill.

“We’d always had the alternate hobby of looking at houses, like you, and we’d always joked about growing a vegetable or eating chicken.

“But we got to a point where we said what do we really want to do? And that was it. It just happened.’

The couple now sells fresh eggs from their hens, grows fruits and vegetables in their yard, and takes care of goats.

Jimi added: “It resonated with a lot of people who have always dreamed of doing something like this.”

However, when they first moved into their converted stone barn, there was a lot of work to be done after the property was ‘overgrown’.

Flavia said: ‘We moved during a storm and we were waiting to get the keys, sitting in this gas station, with the wind blowing the car.

“We got there and it was quite emotional, a little scary because we couldn’t find the keys to the front door.”

The pair seemed upbeat when they appeared on the ITV daytime TV show alongside Jane Moore, Linda Robson, Carol McGiffin and Katie Piper.

Flavia cut a stylish figure in a brown V-neck jumpsuit with dazzling silver heels, while her beau opted for a navy blue shirt with rolled up sleeves.

To wrap up today’s program, the couple showed that they still have the Strictly moves while performing an amazing short dance together.