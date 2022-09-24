Strictly’s Ellie Simmonds details her fears ahead of the first live show

Ellie Simmonds shared her fears as she prepares for Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show this weekend.

The Paralympian, 27, admitted on Saturday that she is terrified of being “in the dance-off” and getting “no votes.”

Ahead of this weekend’s performance with OK MagazineEllie revealed that she hopes the public will support her as the first contestant with dwarfism.

She explained: “One of the things I’m nervous about is not getting votes and being in the dance-off.

As the contestants compete to take home the Glitterball, Ellie added that she hopes the public will support her, saying: “If I got the Glitterball, it would go to my house in Cheshire. I would put it on my desk in my office.

‘It shows if I can do it – and I’ve seen people like Rose [Ayling-Ellis] who changes the world of disability and inclusiveness – then people who watch at home can also adapt it to them.’

It comes as Ellie explained her hopes of inspiring others during her upcoming stint on Strictly Come Dancing, with the aim of giving more representation to the midget community.

Looking for some tips and tricks, the sportswoman has also admitted to contacting American reality star Terra Jolé – who appeared in the American version of the dance competition, Dancing With The Stars.

Speaking to presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on Friday morning’s BBC breakfast, Ellie explained her reasons for joining the show.

She said: ‘It’s all different and out of my comfort zone. But I’ve realized that if I can do it another way, people watching can realize they can dance and even if it’s not a traditional way, it’s different.

As host Charlie wondered, ‘The program now has a track record of people going through with disabilities and dispelling myths, is that part of your motivation?’

Agree, Ellie continued: ‘Yeah sure, you’ve seen Rose’s likes in the past [Ayling-Ellis] last year, JJ [Chalmers]Jonnie [Peacock]Lauren [Steadman] – some incredible people.

“Strictly Come Dancing is paving that way for people who are different on TV and it’s great.”