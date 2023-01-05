Strictly’s Dianne Buswell showcases her jaw-dropping figure in mint green bikini

<!–

Dianne Buswell looked fabulous as she donned a bikini for a day at the beach in her native Australia on Thursday.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 33, showed off her stunning figure in the mint green two-piece as she took in the warm Aussie weather.

Dianne showed off her toned midriff, let her locks fall loosely over her shoulders and also wore a black cap.

Sporting a black and white striped handbag and a blue floral cover-up, Dianne completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Alongside the post, she wrote, “Making the most of these blue skies and sandy beaches while I can.”

It is not known if Dianne’s boyfriend Joe Sugg accompanied her on the trip Down Under.

Dianne and Joe started dating in late 2018 when they collaborated on Strictly Come Dancing.

They confirmed living together in August 2019 and bought a house together in February 2021.

Former YouTuber Joe posted several snaps from his Christmas home with his family last week.

Joe shared photos along with his grandmother and wrote, “Hope you all had a Merry Christmas!

‘I haven’t had a Christmas day with my grandma in many years, so it was a very special day ☺️

“I was also in charge of the carving this year, which was an experience. I hope you all have a great ‘haze of not knowing what day it is between Christmas and New Year’.

Dianne teamed up with KISS FM presenter Tyler West on the most recent series of Strictly, where they were the seventh couple to be eliminated.