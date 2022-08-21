Strictly’s Dianne Buswell reveals her excitement for the new series as she stuns in a print swimsuit

<!–

She will return to the BBC screens next month as Strictly Come Dancing finally kicks off the new season.

And Dianne Buswell, 33, can’t contain her excitement about the show’s return as she shared details during a new interview with Hello! Magazine.

The professional dancer also posed for a poolside photo, where she looked stunning in an animal print bathing suit – featuring a cut-out bust detail.

Beauty: Dianne Buswell, 33, has revealed her excitement over the return of Strictly Come Dancing while stunned in a cropped bust print swimsuit

The swimwear number featured a halterneck design with strings, while Dianne added a lilac covering over her shoulders.

Beaming for the camera, she had her fiery locks sleekly styled while wearing a radiant makeup palette.

Exciting: Speaking of her excitement for the show, she told Hello! ‘I love this time of year. The line up is great’

During the interview with the publication, Dianne explained her excitement for the upcoming series of Strictly, and anticipation for which celebrity she will be taking the floor for.

‘I love this time of year. The lineup is amazing. But all the dancers are playing a guessing game of who we think we’re getting. We really don’t know until we’re linked to the show,” she shared.

The new series of the show will see 15 famous contestants, including TV host Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye and singer Fleur East.

And this week it was revealed that it will return on September 17, with dancer Johannes Radebe confirming the good news on Big Breakfast.

And Dianne even said that if she and her partner take home the trophy this year, she’ll dye her hair and remove her signature red locks.

Dianne admits the professionals are all trying to guess which celebrities they will be placed with, Dianne said: “All the dancers are playing a guessing game of who we think we are getting. We really won’t know until we’re paired up with the show’ (LR) Dianne, Gorka Marquez, Karen Hauer, Cameron Lombard, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Katya Jones and Graziano Di Prima on The Professional UK Tour

Sweet! Dianne met boyfriend Joe Sugg in 2018 when they were on the show together, with the pair buying a house together last year

She said, ‘If I win Strictly, I’ll change the color completely. I dyed my hair burgundy eight years ago and it has gotten even brighter.

‘I love the energy that color brings and how it makes me feel. I used to have black hair and wore a lot of black because I was too shy to wear anything else.’

Dianne said candidly that color is a matter of self-confidence and added: ‘Deep down I loved color but was afraid to wear it. But when I found my inner confidence, I really went for it.’

No pressure: Joe and Dianne, who came second in the 2018 final, have no plans to tie the knot anytime soon – with Dianne admitting she’s ‘not overthinking’ about future plans

The dancer has been linked to famous faces such as Max George, Rev Richard Coles and Joe Sugg – with whom she is now in a relationship following the dance couple.

The couple, who came second in the 2018 final, bought a house together last year, but do not plan to tie the knot any time soon. Dianne admits she doesn’t “think too much” about future plans.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday 17 September.