Strictly’s Dianne Buswell reveals her excitement for the new series as she stuns in a print swimsuit
‘The lineup is amazing’: Strictly pro Dianne Buswell reveals her excitement for the competition’s new series as she stuns in a busty cut swimsuit
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
She will return to the BBC screens next month as Strictly Come Dancing finally kicks off the new season.
And Dianne Buswell, 33, can’t contain her excitement about the show’s return as she shared details during a new interview with Hello! Magazine.
The professional dancer also posed for a poolside photo, where she looked stunning in an animal print bathing suit – featuring a cut-out bust detail.
Beauty: Dianne Buswell, 33, has revealed her excitement over the return of Strictly Come Dancing while stunned in a cropped bust print swimsuit
The swimwear number featured a halterneck design with strings, while Dianne added a lilac covering over her shoulders.
Beaming for the camera, she had her fiery locks sleekly styled while wearing a radiant makeup palette.
Exciting: Speaking of her excitement for the show, she told Hello! ‘I love this time of year. The line up is great’
During the interview with the publication, Dianne explained her excitement for the upcoming series of Strictly, and anticipation for which celebrity she will be taking the floor for.
‘I love this time of year. The lineup is amazing. But all the dancers are playing a guessing game of who we think we’re getting. We really don’t know until we’re linked to the show,” she shared.
The new series of the show will see 15 famous contestants, including TV host Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye and singer Fleur East.
And this week it was revealed that it will return on September 17, with dancer Johannes Radebe confirming the good news on Big Breakfast.
And Dianne even said that if she and her partner take home the trophy this year, she’ll dye her hair and remove her signature red locks.
Dianne admits the professionals are all trying to guess which celebrities they will be placed with, Dianne said: “All the dancers are playing a guessing game of who we think we are getting. We really won’t know until we’re paired up with the show’ (LR) Dianne, Gorka Marquez, Karen Hauer, Cameron Lombard, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Katya Jones and Graziano Di Prima on The Professional UK Tour
Sweet! Dianne met boyfriend Joe Sugg in 2018 when they were on the show together, with the pair buying a house together last year
She said, ‘If I win Strictly, I’ll change the color completely. I dyed my hair burgundy eight years ago and it has gotten even brighter.
‘I love the energy that color brings and how it makes me feel. I used to have black hair and wore a lot of black because I was too shy to wear anything else.’
Dianne said candidly that color is a matter of self-confidence and added: ‘Deep down I loved color but was afraid to wear it. But when I found my inner confidence, I really went for it.’
No pressure: Joe and Dianne, who came second in the 2018 final, have no plans to tie the knot anytime soon – with Dianne admitting she’s ‘not overthinking’ about future plans
The dancer has been linked to famous faces such as Max George, Rev Richard Coles and Joe Sugg – with whom she is now in a relationship following the dance couple.
The couple, who came second in the 2018 final, bought a house together last year, but do not plan to tie the knot any time soon. Dianne admits she doesn’t “think too much” about future plans.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday 17 September.
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Profession: Retired footballer and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft ones.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MAT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”