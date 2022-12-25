Strictly’s Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg and video call as they spend Christmas apart

December 24, 2022

Matthew Moore

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg might be spending Christmas apart, but they still managed to keep in touch despite being on opposite ends of the globe

Strictly power couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg ended up concerning fans when they decided to spend Christmas apart from one another.

Dianne jetted back to Australia in order to spend the festive season with her family, while Joe remained in England, travelling to Somerset to be with his family. Fans worried that the pair had permanently split, but this doesn’t appear to be the case as Dianne shared a screenshot of the pair on a video call together.

Dianne looked to be a festive mood, with her brother Andrew dressed up as Santa while Joe laughed in the background.

And dropping a hint that things were better than ever between the pair, she tagged her beloved and used a heart emoji in her caption.

Earlier in the week, Joe also seemingly addressed the split rumours after he shared a photo of the hotel room he was staying in during his trip.

Whilst gushing about his stay “at the amazing Court Farm”, a lovingly restored 16th Century farmhouse in Somerset, Joe sent Dianne a décor hint, revealing: “I kinda want our house to look like this!”

Dianne and Joe are keeping in touch

The gorgeous bedroom, as shown in a photo posted on his Instagram Stories, boasts a superking bed under a vintage chandelier, with an authentic barn door which opens onto a bathroom with both a huge walk-in shower and contemporary roll top bath.

The theme would no doubt work well in Joe and Dianne’s country home in Sussex. The couple met on Strictly in 2018 and swapped their London flat for their first home together complete with a beautiful garden boasting uninterrupted country views.

The couple appear to be stronger than ever

Although the pair have not addressed why they aren’t spending Christmas together, it’s understandable that Dianne would want to be in Australia with her parents for the festive season as she’s been unable to do so for the past two years.

In 2020, travel restrictions meant she had to remain in the UK, while in 2021, she was suffering from COVID-19 and had to remain locked down.

