Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood shares throwback snaps as he details feeling like an ‘outcast’

Craig Revel Horwood has spoken of his troubled childhood growing up in Ballarat, Australia, as he detailed himself as a ‘social misfit’ and an ‘outcast’.

Looking back at his life during a segment on It Takes Two, the strict judge, 57, talked about how he didn’t feel like he fit in and didn’t like sports like his peers, adding that “it wasn’t acceptable to even but be a little effeminate’.

Craig, who also looked unrecognizable in throwback snaps, shared that after discovering dance, he finally found people who “understood” him, adding that he used dance as an “escape route” from his hometown.

Reflecting on his younger years, he said, ‘When I was in school I had very few friends, I just didn’t fit in at all. I didn’t like sports at school – in fact I hated it.

“Any child in Australia who doesn’t like sports is a social outcast and an outcast.

“That’s why I went to dance classes, people told me I was good at it and it was the first thing I was ever good at.”

On how he felt when he discovered a new part of his life, he continued, “I felt like I was part of a community that understood and didn’t judge me.

“Where I grew up, it was not acceptable to be even slightly effeminate. I wanted to be a dancer and I couldn’t.’

The choreographer told how he left his hometown “as soon as possible” and started working as a hairdresser before finally getting his big break by appearing in productions like West Side Story and Cats.

During the chat, Craig talked about his glamorous alter ego Lavish, telling the camera, “I was in shows and I was very successful, but I wanted more, so I created this character, called Lavish.

“I went out in clubs on a Monday night, I showed up one day with a red wig, six-inch stilettos, my trumpet, and I said, ‘Do you need someone to perform?'”

However, Lavish wouldn’t last long as she “took over” his life, with the 1980s star hanging up her stilettos for good.

He said, “I really loved, it was a lot of fun, but she got a little too popular and started taking over my life.

“So in 1988 she was last seen walking up the Champs Elysees with heels in hand honey, and she’s never been seen since.”

Craig talked about the early days of his career and how he went from auditioning to choreographing behind the scenes before falling out with producers forced him to look elsewhere.

He then began directing musicals on his own, with his success catching the attention of producers before eventually landing his role in Strictly Come Dancing.

Looking back on his life, Craig commented, “The best thing I ever told myself as a kid was follow your dreams and never give up on that.

“Follow your passion and you’ll be successful – and if you’re not, dust yourself off honey and try again, because it’s only through failure that we find success.”

It Takes Two airs weeknights at 6:30pm on BBC Two.