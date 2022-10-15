WhatsNew2Day
Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman is forced to apologise after Tony Adams SWEARS live on air

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman had to apologize Saturday night after Tony Adams accidentally wore live TV.

The former soccer player, 56, was thrilled with the positive feedback from the judges following his and Katya Jones’ impressive American Smooth to With A Little Help From My Friends by Joe Cocker.

However, Tony seemed a little carried away when he dropped a swear word, with host Claudia quickly apologizing to fans for the “fruity language” used.

While Claudia discussed his mistake as he went up for his scores, the Arsenal legend remarked: ‘Oh I’m sorry!’ when he realized what he had done, adding that he was so excited by his comments.

And Tony’s comments certainly justified the excitement as he took his highest scores of the series to date, at 26 points.

The judges were eager to state how much the sportsman had improved, with Craig Revel Horwood noting it was “better.”

Apologies: Tony seemed a little carried away when he dropped a swear word, with host Claudia quickly apologizing to fans for the “fruity language” used

Watching the action at home, viewers quickly took to Twitter to praise Tony for his vastly improved performance.

One person wrote: ‘Tony Adams!! Wow!! Well done dude.’

While another commented, ‘Katya is VERY clever with the choreography, Tony isn’t going anywhere.’

‘Improvement and enormously sympathetic = going far in that, I think Tony Adams!’ noted a third viewer.

With a fourth addition: ‘Keep going Tony fantastic dance, so beautiful to watch his confidence grow. you are a brave and brilliant lady.’

Also on the show, Jayde Adams burst into tears after she and Karen Hauer danced America’s Smooth to Wind Beneath My Wings for Bette Midler, with the comedian sharing how it reminds her of her late sister Jenna, who passed away in 2011 from a stroke. inoperable brain tumor. They got 31 points.

In her VT she said, “The lyrics really resonate… she was two years older than me and she died 11 years ago. Not only did I lose a sister, I lost a best friend, a dance partner. This song in particular is very special to me and my family and I hope I can do it justice this week.”

After the routine, a tearful Shirley Ballas said, “I feel like you’re my hero. You have represented this number to everyone who has lost a loved one. I’m really emotional. I’m sure your sister would be proud of you.’

Elsewhere, Will Mellor – who had fallen ill this week – and Nancy Xu danced the Rumba to Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift’s The Joker And The Queen – giving them a score of 23.

Response: Watching the action at home, viewers quickly took to Twitter to praise Tony for his vastly improved performance

Response: Watching the action at home, viewers quickly took to Twitter to praise Tony for his vastly improved performance

In his VT, the EastEnders star had said: ‘I came to training on Monday and after a few hours I felt funny. I got a terrible virus.

“The actual story behind the dance is powerful, it takes me back to a time when I wasn’t in a happy place. Men find it hard to talk, so I hope people see this and say, “Yeah, I’m having a hard time and can stretch out, with something to catch you.”

Will previously opened up about his mental health crisis following his sister’s death nine years ago and his father’s passing in 2020.

Meanwhile, Hamza Yassin topped the standings with an impressive 39 points thanks to his sensational Salsa with pro partner Jowita Przystal.

As Fleur East battled to dodge the dance-off again, stunned Vito Coppola with a blistering Argentine tango, taking them to second place.

The results of Strictly Come Dancing will be broadcast on BBC One at 7:15pm on Sunday.

STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?

KYM MARSH

1660116413 551 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter

Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”

ELLIE SIMMONDS

1660116415 339 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 27

Profession: former athlete

Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”

TYLER WEST

1660116415 926 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 26

Profession: radio dj

Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”

ELLIE TAYLORO

1660116416 436 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 38

Profession: Comedian

Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’

TONY ADAMS MBE

1660210851 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 55

Profession: Retired football player and manager

Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft boots.”

JAMES SPORTS

1660288533 376 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 38

Profession: EastEnders actor

James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”

WILL MELLOR

1660116417 786 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Profession: Actor

Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’

JAYDE ADAMS

1660116418 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 37

Profession: Comedian

Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’

MAT GOSS

1660116419 336 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 53

Profession: Singer

Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’

MOLLY RAINFORD

1660210852 587 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 21

Profession: Singer

Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”

FLEUR EAST

1660210852 837 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 34

Profession: Singer

fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”

HAMZA YASSIN

1660288534 125 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 35

Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter

hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”

HELEN SKELTON

1665310853 709 What time is Strictly on tonight

Age: 39

Profession: TV and radio channel

Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”

