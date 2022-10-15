Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman is forced to apologise after Tony Adams SWEARS live on air

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman had to apologize Saturday night after Tony Adams accidentally wore live TV.

The former soccer player, 56, was thrilled with the positive feedback from the judges following his and Katya Jones’ impressive American Smooth to With A Little Help From My Friends by Joe Cocker.

However, Tony seemed a little carried away when he dropped a swear word, with host Claudia quickly apologizing to fans for the “fruity language” used.

While Claudia discussed his mistake as he went up for his scores, the Arsenal legend remarked: ‘Oh I’m sorry!’ when he realized what he had done, adding that he was so excited by his comments.

And Tony’s comments certainly justified the excitement as he took his highest scores of the series to date, at 26 points.

The judges were eager to state how much the sportsman had improved, with Craig Revel Horwood noting it was “better.”

Watching the action at home, viewers quickly took to Twitter to praise Tony for his vastly improved performance.

One person wrote: ‘Tony Adams!! Wow!! Well done dude.’

While another commented, ‘Katya is VERY clever with the choreography, Tony isn’t going anywhere.’

‘Improvement and enormously sympathetic = going far in that, I think Tony Adams!’ noted a third viewer.

With a fourth addition: ‘Keep going Tony fantastic dance, so beautiful to watch his confidence grow. you are a brave and brilliant lady.’

Also on the show, Jayde Adams burst into tears after she and Karen Hauer danced America’s Smooth to Wind Beneath My Wings for Bette Midler, with the comedian sharing how it reminds her of her late sister Jenna, who passed away in 2011 from a stroke. inoperable brain tumor. They got 31 points.

In her VT she said, “The lyrics really resonate… she was two years older than me and she died 11 years ago. Not only did I lose a sister, I lost a best friend, a dance partner. This song in particular is very special to me and my family and I hope I can do it justice this week.”

After the routine, a tearful Shirley Ballas said, “I feel like you’re my hero. You have represented this number to everyone who has lost a loved one. I’m really emotional. I’m sure your sister would be proud of you.’

Elsewhere, Will Mellor – who had fallen ill this week – and Nancy Xu danced the Rumba to Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift’s The Joker And The Queen – giving them a score of 23.

In his VT, the EastEnders star had said: ‘I came to training on Monday and after a few hours I felt funny. I got a terrible virus.

“The actual story behind the dance is powerful, it takes me back to a time when I wasn’t in a happy place. Men find it hard to talk, so I hope people see this and say, “Yeah, I’m having a hard time and can stretch out, with something to catch you.”

Will previously opened up about his mental health crisis following his sister’s death nine years ago and his father’s passing in 2020.

Meanwhile, Hamza Yassin topped the standings with an impressive 39 points thanks to his sensational Salsa with pro partner Jowita Przystal.

As Fleur East battled to dodge the dance-off again, stunned Vito Coppola with a blistering Argentine tango, taking them to second place.

The results of Strictly Come Dancing will be broadcast on BBC One at 7:15pm on Sunday.

