Strictly’s Chris McCausland reveals innovative way his professional partner Dianne Buswell teaches him the routine

Chris McCausland has revealed the innovative way his Strictly Come Dancing partner Dianne Buswell teaches him the routine.

The comedian, 47, who is the first blind contestant to take part in the hit BBC show, said he feels like a “flexible Spiderman” in rehearsals as he works out the steps.

Chris admitted that Diane initially had “no idea” how to teach him choreography and the couple tried many different methods.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, she explained: “When we started, we had no idea how we were going to do it, so we decided to improvise and see what happened. “I had never been taught how to dance and Dianne had never taught anyone how to dance. I couldn’t see.

“Sometimes she describes what to do, sometimes I have to get on my knees and figure out what she’s doing with her legs and feet, and sometimes she picks a part of me and puts it where she wants.”

And he added: ‘I’m like a flexible Spiderman! But whatever we do, it’s working.”

Reflecting on his performance last weekend, Chris said: “Being in Blackpool was amazing, it’s like the Wembley of ballroom dancing.”

‘I’m actually surprised he’s still in this. It was perfect and I celebrated like I’d won the FA Cup!’

Chris has revealed he will not be taking part in the upcoming Strictly tour due to a clash with his own comedy tour.

The comedian has left BBC bosses with a huge headache as he is the bookmakers’ favorite to win the show.

Last Saturday in Blackpool, Chris and his partner Dianne achieved a an astonishing 37 out of 40 points from the judges after their American Smooth.

The Strictly live tour was first launched in January 2009 with 2008 winner Tom Chambers among the line-up. All the winners since then have participated.

But his stand-up show, Yonks, has dates throughout January and February that directly clash with Strictly’s live theater show.

An additional 100 dates were added to their tour last month, which will run from January 2025 to April 2026.

Yonks’ tour was postponed due to Chris’ involvement with Strictly, so he is adamant he won’t change dates for a second time.

Speaking on the Graham Norton show, he added: “With all the TV work I’ve done over the last five years, people think I come from nowhere, but I’ve been doing stand-up for 20 years.”

‘I love it and it’s opened all these doors to other incredible things and now those things are fueling stand up.

‘It’s a beautiful little circle. I love all this other stuff, but I’m looking forward to getting back out on the road and doing something I’m confident in.”

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, Friday 22 November at 10.40pm. Also available on BBC iPlayer.