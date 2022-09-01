Strictly’s Arlene Philips embraces ‘inspiring’ teen cancer patient during a dance lesson

<!–

Former Strictly Chief Judge Arlene Philips has described the “hugely inspiring” moment when she met a teenage cancer patient, who used dance to replicate her brain tumor diagnosis.

The choreographer met Eve, 13, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 10 in 2019 at the age of 10 and she aspires to become a dancer as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The famous dance teacher and Eve danced all day to explore her ambitions and help her forget her struggles.

The teen beamed as she could dance with her idol in heartwarming images of the day, including Eva describing her own story and smiling as she was introduced to Arlene.

The footage sparked an extended dance between the pair – with Eve putting on a good show alongside seasoned mover Arlene.

Eve was diagnosed with a brain tumor after suffering for months from severe headaches, blurred vision, fatigue and nausea and said she was relieved and scared when her illness was confirmed.

The dance-crazed teen underwent brain surgery to save her sight and drain fluid from a symptom-causing cyst on the tumor and continue proton therapy to treat other cysts.

Dans has helped her cope with the upheaval of diagnosis — having to have regular MRI scans to check for the cancer.

She would do “amazingly well” managing the changes in her life – and meeting Dame Arlene made her smile too.

Arlene, an ambassador for children with cancer in the UK, said: ‘I recently became an ambassador for children with cancer in the UK, and when I heard there was a girl called Eva who wanted to be a dancer, I knew I hair.

“I was deeply inspired by her story and her powerful message to other children going through a cancer diagnosis to stay strong.”

Jo Elvin, CEO, Children with Cancer UK said: ‘Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is very special to us at Children with Cancer UK.

“We are driven by ensuring that cancer does not stand in the way of a child or young person’s hopes for the future, and we are proud to be one of the leading pediatric cancer charities funding childhood cancer research and young people. ‘