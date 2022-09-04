Strictly’s Anton Du Beke admits he hasn’t spoken to Bruno Tonioli since replacing him

<!–

He has taken over Bruno Tonioli’s seat on the jury of Strictly Come Dancing, as the dancer left the show for good earlier this year.

And as he prepares for the show’s pending return, Anton Du Beke has revealed that he and Bruno have been out of touch since the takeover, explaining: “I haven’t spoken to him.”

But despite the little contact, the 56-year-old dancer stopped rumors of a feud between the two – explaining that he would have stepped aside if the former judge had wanted his chair back.

Anton was confirmed as a judge for the show’s upcoming season earlier this year, after Bruno stepped down to focus on the US version Dancing With The Stars.

And in the weeks following the news, the former judge joked about his replacement when he joked that Anton “needs the money.”

But recently in conversation with The sunAnton addressed the moment lightly and admitted that he saw the funny side.

Coming soon: Anton joins Shirley Ballas (far left), Craig Revel Horwood (center right) and Motsi Mabuse (far right) on the judging panel for the upcoming season

“I think he was just messing around, I can imagine him saying it. I think it looked spicier than it was so I didn’t get a bump on it at all, it really made me laugh,” the star clarified.

The dancer said they hadn’t been in touch since he took over the role: “I haven’t spoken to him, I haven’t spoken to any of the judges.

“It was actually all due to the circumstances, the situation with flying is still not ideal – we all know how many flights are canceled – and Bruno told the BBC: ‘Listen, I can’t do both shows, thank you very much. much and success.”

MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Bruno Tonioli for comment.

Anton has been a professional dancer on the show since its inaugural season in 2004, before making the move to judge when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Pandemic: Anton began judging the show in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, with regular judge Bruno unable to travel back and forth from his home in the US

Since Judge Bruno, who has lived in the US for a long time and cannot travel back and forth to the UK, Anton temporarily took his place.

But when Bruno finally stepped down from the role earlier this year, Anton’s place was made permanent as he will reprise his judging role in the coming season.

The judge shared that he was merely “intervening”, explaining that he would have gone out of the way if Bruno wanted to come back after the Covid break.

Brutal: After Anton’s jury seat was announced, Bruno joked to his replacement while joking that he needed the money’

Professional: The twinkle-toe star took part in the BBC show to perform routines with a famous partner for his first series in 2004 (pictured with actress Patsy Palmer in 2005)

Continuing that all would not have been lost, he said that it was originally Bruno’s job and that he would not have stood in the way and would have returned to his profession.

But the TV star doesn’t have to dance anymore as he is ready to judge the new batch of entrants alongside Chief Judge Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

With big names like Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams and Matt Goss on the dance floor, the show returns to BBC One on September 17.