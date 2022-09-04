Strictly’s Anton Du Beke admits he hasn’t spoken to Bruno Tonioli since replacing him
He has taken over Bruno Tonioli’s seat on the jury of Strictly Come Dancing, as the dancer left the show for good earlier this year.
And as he prepares for the show’s pending return, Anton Du Beke has revealed that he and Bruno have been out of touch since the takeover, explaining: “I haven’t spoken to him.”
But despite the little contact, the 56-year-old dancer stopped rumors of a feud between the two – explaining that he would have stepped aside if the former judge had wanted his chair back.
Anton was confirmed as a judge for the show’s upcoming season earlier this year, after Bruno stepped down to focus on the US version Dancing With The Stars.
And in the weeks following the news, the former judge joked about his replacement when he joked that Anton “needs the money.”
But recently in conversation with The sunAnton addressed the moment lightly and admitted that he saw the funny side.
Pals: But despite the little contact, the dancer stopped rumors of a feud between the two – explaining that he would have stepped aside if the former judge wanted his chair back (Anton and Bruno pictured together in 2019)
Coming soon: Anton joins Shirley Ballas (far left), Craig Revel Horwood (center right) and Motsi Mabuse (far right) on the judging panel for the upcoming season
“I think he was just messing around, I can imagine him saying it. I think it looked spicier than it was so I didn’t get a bump on it at all, it really made me laugh,” the star clarified.
The dancer said they hadn’t been in touch since he took over the role: “I haven’t spoken to him, I haven’t spoken to any of the judges.
“It was actually all due to the circumstances, the situation with flying is still not ideal – we all know how many flights are canceled – and Bruno told the BBC: ‘Listen, I can’t do both shows, thank you very much. much and success.”
MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Bruno Tonioli for comment.
Anton has been a professional dancer on the show since its inaugural season in 2004, before making the move to judge when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
Since Judge Bruno, who has lived in the US for a long time and cannot travel back and forth to the UK, Anton temporarily took his place.
But when Bruno finally stepped down from the role earlier this year, Anton’s place was made permanent as he will reprise his judging role in the coming season.
The judge shared that he was merely “intervening”, explaining that he would have gone out of the way if Bruno wanted to come back after the Covid break.
Brutal: After Anton’s jury seat was announced, Bruno joked to his replacement while joking that he needed the money’
Professional: The twinkle-toe star took part in the BBC show to perform routines with a famous partner for his first series in 2004 (pictured with actress Patsy Palmer in 2005)
Continuing that all would not have been lost, he said that it was originally Bruno’s job and that he would not have stood in the way and would have returned to his profession.
But the TV star doesn’t have to dance anymore as he is ready to judge the new batch of entrants alongside Chief Judge Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.
With big names like Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams and Matt Goss on the dance floor, the show returns to BBC One on September 17.
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Profession: Retired footballer and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft boots.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MAT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”