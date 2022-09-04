WhatsNew2Day
Strictly's Anton Du Beke admits he hasn't spoken to Bruno Tonioli since replacing him

'I haven't spoken to him': Anton Du Beke, strictly speaking, admits he has had no contact with Bruno Tonioli since he replaced him…

Published: 23:49, September 3, 2022 | Updated: 02:30, September 4, 2022

He has taken over Bruno Tonioli’s seat on the jury of Strictly Come Dancing, as the dancer left the show for good earlier this year.

And as he prepares for the show’s pending return, Anton Du Beke has revealed that he and Bruno have been out of touch since the takeover, explaining: “I haven’t spoken to him.”

But despite the little contact, the 56-year-old dancer stopped rumors of a feud between the two – explaining that he would have stepped aside if the former judge had wanted his chair back.

Anton was confirmed as a judge for the show’s upcoming season earlier this year, after Bruno stepped down to focus on the US version Dancing With The Stars.

And in the weeks following the news, the former judge joked about his replacement when he joked that Anton “needs the money.”

But recently in conversation with The sunAnton addressed the moment lightly and admitted that he saw the funny side.

“I think he was just messing around, I can imagine him saying it. I think it looked spicier than it was so I didn’t get a bump on it at all, it really made me laugh,” the star clarified.

The dancer said they hadn’t been in touch since he took over the role: “I haven’t spoken to him, I haven’t spoken to any of the judges.

“It was actually all due to the circumstances, the situation with flying is still not ideal – we all know how many flights are canceled – and Bruno told the BBC: ‘Listen, I can’t do both shows, thank you very much. much and success.”

MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Bruno Tonioli for comment.

Anton has been a professional dancer on the show since its inaugural season in 2004, before making the move to judge when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Since Judge Bruno, who has lived in the US for a long time and cannot travel back and forth to the UK, Anton temporarily took his place.

But when Bruno finally stepped down from the role earlier this year, Anton’s place was made permanent as he will reprise his judging role in the coming season.

The judge shared that he was merely “intervening”, explaining that he would have gone out of the way if Bruno wanted to come back after the Covid break.

Continuing that all would not have been lost, he said that it was originally Bruno’s job and that he would not have stood in the way and would have returned to his profession.

But the TV star doesn’t have to dance anymore as he is ready to judge the new batch of entrants alongside Chief Judge Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

With big names like Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams and Matt Goss on the dance floor, the show returns to BBC One on September 17.

STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?

KYM MARSH

1660116413 551 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116413 551 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter

Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”

RICHIE ANDERSON

1660116414 199 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116414 199 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 34

Profession: radio host

Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’

ELLIE SIMMONDS

1660116415 339 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116415 339 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 27

Profession: former athlete

Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”

TYLER WEST

1660116415 926 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116415 926 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 26

Profession: radio dj

Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”

ELLIE TAYLORO

1660116416 436 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116416 436 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 38

Profession: Comedian

Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’

TONY ADAMS MBE

Profession: Retired footballer and manager

Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft boots.”

1660210851 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210851 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

JAMES SPORTS

1660288533 376 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

1660288533 376 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 38

Profession: EastEnders actor

James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”

HELEN SKELTON

1660387533 233 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Helen Skelton is CONFIRMED as the

1660387533 233 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Helen Skelton is CONFIRMED as the

Age: 39

Profession: TV and radio channel

Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”

WILL MELLOR

1660116417 786 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116417 786 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Profession: Actor

Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’

KAYE ADAMS

1660116417 431 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116417 431 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 59

Profession: Television host

Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’

JAYDE ADAMS

1660116418 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116418 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 37

Profession: Comedian

Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’

MAT GOSS

1660116419 336 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116419 336 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 53

Profession: Singer

Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’

MOLLY RAINFORD

1660210852 587 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210852 587 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 21

Profession: Singer

Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”

FLEUR EAST

1660210852 837 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210852 837 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 34

Profession: Singer

fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”

HAMZA YASSIN

1660288534 125 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

1660288534 125 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 35

Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter

hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”

