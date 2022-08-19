Strictly stars ‘in dispute over violating BBC rules by endorsing dance clothing brand’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Strictly Dianne Buswell and Janette Manrara are said to be engaged in a dispute over whether they have broken BBC rules by supporting a dancewear brand.

Dincwear, a manufacturer of leggings and tights, has been promoted by the ballroom professionals on social media.

According to a BBC source, if its stars have broken the company’s standards by getting “free or cheaper items” in exchange for mentions, they will “investigate it and respond accordingly.”

Uh-oh: Strictly stars Dianne Buswell and Janette Manrara are reportedly embroiled in a dispute over whether they broke BBC rules by endorsing a dancewear brand

They added that third parties are also not allowed to profit from BBC programmes.

However, the company advertises on its website that ’12 of the pro stars are seen in Dincwear’ and includes images of them wearing the brand’s clothing, some while filming BBC rehearsals.

A BBC insider told the mirror that the brand will be asked to remove Strictly references, but it’s unclear if the dancers knew the show would be featured on the website.

In a post on her Instagram, Dianne can be seen wearing a Dincwear hoodie and the company’s username in her caption.

Controversy: Dincwear, a manufacturer of leggings and tights, has been promoted by the ballroom professionals on social media (Janette is pictured)

Nadiya is said to have said in another post that she “absolutely loves her dincwear leggings” and even added a link to the brand.

And It Takes Two presenter Jeanette quit the brand with an Instagram story in which she wore Dincwear’s clothes.

Earlier this year, Karen Hauer signed a commercial deal with Dincwear and created her own KH tights. The source further claimed that no rules were broken in this case.

Katya Jones, Amy Dowden, Giovanni Pernici and Graziano Di Prima are among the other ‘Strictly stars in Dincwear’ on her website. It is unknown if they promoted the brand or received free merchandise.

Good looks: Earlier this year, Karen Hauer struck a commercial deal with Dincwear and created her own KH tights

MailOnline has reached out to the BBC for comment, as well as representatives from Janette, Nadiya and Dianne.

It comes after Judge Craig Revel Horwood was thought to have upset BBC bosses for using his ‘fab-u-lous’ expression in a bedside ad.

He starred in an ad campaign for the bed company Dreams in which he uses his famous line, but Craig is said to have broken strict guidelines in doing so.

The BBC discourages its stars from replicating their roles on the channel for personal commercial gain, with Craig’s role in the Dreams ads being seen as a conflict of interest as he often uses his ‘fab-u-lous’ catchphrase while criticizing dancers on Strictly.

An Instagram post from the company features a blurry image of Craig lying next to a tree trunk: “Log’s made a new fab-u-lous friend. Can you guess who it is?’

However, the BBC’s editorial guidelines state that all promotional work undertaken by stars must not “imitate or replicate their on-air roles” for the company, with the rules stating that “this includes any iconic strict phrases used for commercial associations.

After the breach was reported to the BBC, the word was quickly removed from Dreams’ social media post.