Strictly star Helen Skelton reveals she would love to compete on ITV’s Dancing On Ice

Entertainment
By Merry
Helen Skelton has expressed an interest in taking part in ITV’s Dancing On Ice, but instead signed up for BBC rival show Strictly Come Dancing.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, was the last celebrity contestant to be confirmed for the series after signing up at the last minute.

Speaking before her role was announced on Strictly, Helen told: The sun: ‘I like to do anything that challenges me.’

Uncomfortable! Helen Skelton has expressed an interest in taking part in ITV's Dancing On Ice but has instead signed up for BBC rival show Strictly Come Dancing
She showed interest in participating in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! but then revealed: ‘I’d love to Dance On Ice. Where else can you learn to become an ice dancer?’

Helen also explained: “I don’t have a career plan and never have. I try not to worry about the future. I just say yes to things that put food on my table and put a smile on my face.’

Regan Gascoigne was crowned the winner of Dancing On Ice 2022, beating Brendan Cole and Kimberly Wyatt in one of the closest finals in the show’s history.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, expressed interest in taking part in I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! but then revealed: 'I'd love to Dance On Ice. Where else can you learn to become an ice dancer?'
Helen – who was widely tipped to take part in the BBC’s ballroom show – said when the news was first announced: ‘I am very excited to be stuck in a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait to get started.”

On her first BBC Radio 5 show since its announcement, Helen criticized her dancing skills but explained she can’t wait to learn it.

Helen told listeners, ‘I can’t decide if this is the best or worst thing I’ve agreed to and it hasn’t started yet!’

She went on to explain that she only signed up a few days ago: “Which makes me nervous… I agreed a few days ago and people keep saying, ‘Can you dance?’ and I say no, because isn’t the point of learning to dance?’

Champion! Regan Gascoigne was crowned the winner of Dancing On Ice 2022, beating Brendan Cole and Kimberly in one of the closest finals in the show's history (pictured with pro Karina Manta)
Speaking about the glamorous side of Strictly, she said: “Most moms go to work and every mom who gets a chance to go to work gets her makeup, tea and learn something fun… I thought that was that.” was a gift. is it not?’

Former Strictly winner Ore Oduba took part in the program as the pair discussed how demanding the dance show can be, while predicting Helen would walk away with the glitter ball trophy.

The mother of three started her TV career in children’s television, presenting Newsround and Blue Peter on the BBC.

While presenting at Blue Peter for 5 years, she took on some incredible challenges including completing the Namibia Ultra Marathon, cycling to the South Pole and kayaking 2018 miles along the Amazon River.

Since then she has presented shows on a variety of channels including Countryfile, several major sporting events for BBC Sport, ITV’s Lorraine, BT Sport’s FA Women’s Super League football matches.

She has also hosted Channel 4’s Rugby League Super League coverage and Inside The Superbrands, in addition to the highly successful On The Farm series for Channel 5 and was a regular on ITV Tonight.

Example: Helen was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler, 32, ended their eight-year marriage (pictured in February)
Helen was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler, 32, ended their eight-year marriage and started dating her new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, 32.

Rugby star Richie announced his split from the TV presenter in April – four months after they welcomed their third child together – and his relationship with Stephanie came to light just days later.

Stephanie is the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, one of the richest businessmen in Leeds and worth an estimated £175 million.

Helen is said to feel “stunned” by the breakdown of her marriage, and a source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Helen is devastated.”

The former couple are parents to two young sons Ernie, six, Louis, five, and daughter Elsie Kate, seven months.

