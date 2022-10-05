Strictly star Helen Skelton and her dancer partner Gorka Marquez look tense after rehearsals

They are practicing hard for the upcoming Movie Week on Strictly Come Dancing.

And Helen Skelton and her professional dancer partner Gorka Marquez looked like they’d put hours into it when the exhausted pair emerged from rehearsals Monday night.

Helen, 39, looked tense as she walked to her car as Gorka, 32, left the Cumbria studio where they rehearse separately.

Makeup-free Helen was in her workout gear, pairing a black zip-up hoodie with leggings and pink trainers.

She carried a large tote bag stuffed with her essentials to her car, while Gorka went to his own vehicle, dressed in a quilted gilet.

For this Saturday’s movie night, Helen will perform a Viennese Waltz to Grease classic Hopeless Devoted to You by Olivia Newton-John.

The duo rehearse near Helen’s home in Yorkshire during the week before heading to the Strictly studios in Elstree for dress rehearsals on Friday.

Gorka, who is engaged to actress and former Strictly star Gemma Atkinson, is said to have partnered with Helen, as the Manchester-based dancer lives closest to her Yorkshire home.

Sources that speak to The sun on Monday suggested the pair looked “tense” as they left rehearsals.

Hectic schedule: mum of three rushed to her car to head home to her kids after long rehearsal with Gorka in Cumbria

“They were on opposite sides of the road and didn’t recognize each other.

“There was no smile, no chatter, no waves, no hugs. They both looked utterly exhausted and tense,” claimed the onlooker.

However, another source added that “it is complete nonsense to suggest any tension between Gorka and Helen, they get on very well.”

Helen danced the Cha-cha-cha to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s 2020 hit Rain On Me on Saturday night, scoring 27 out of a possible 40 for her performance.

Gorka admitted he wants the screen star to add a sensual touch to her routine next week, telling host Claudia Winkleman: “We’re working on Helen’s sexiness.”

However, Helen insisted she had no sex appeal to bring to the show, saying, “I’m not sexy, I’m functional, I’m efficient.”

The star – who is mother to children Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, and Elsie, nine months, with ex-husband Richie Myler – joked that she was more likely to bounce on a trampoline or spend the afternoon on a soft play center then work on her sexy moves.

Meanwhile, viewers are urging Helen to “make her ex-husband jealous” after her sizzling Saturday night dance routine.

One person said, ‘I really want Helen Skelton to enjoy this and go all out! She deserves it #Strictly. Mainly for her… but also a MASSIVE [middle finger emoji] to her despicable lying ex-husband.’

Another joined in and said, “You are a wonderful woman Helen. I would love to date a woman like you. Ex-husband is a plonker who lets you go.’

A third said: ‘I hope Helen Skelton’s horrible husband saw that and realized what he’s lost #Strictly.’

Another said: ‘I love Anton Du Beke. And I’d really like Helen Skelton to win. That would be a crush on her treacherous, beaten ex-husband!’

One person pointed out that her debut happened when Richie’s team – Leeds Rhinos – lost the Super League Grand Final.

Helen separated from her husband last year. Richie, 32, is now dating Stephanie Thirkill, also 32.

Their relationship broke down when Helen hired a private investigator to track her husband after she became concerned about his unusual behavior.

However, it seems that Helen came out on top in the end, having gained a lot of online support after her first two appearances on the show.

awks! One person pointed out that her debut took place when Richie’s team – Leeds Rhinos – lost the Super League Grand Final (pictured)

A TV insider said: “It would be virtually impossible for Helen not to have noticed the huge surge of support she’s received from people online.

“They like that she shows her ex what he’s missing and encourages her to push herself to the limit in the ultimate act of revenge.

“It will be a huge boost for her in a year, which must have felt like she was trapped in the plot of a movie herself.”