Strictly pro Nikita Kuzmin is dating celeb contestant Molly Rainford after pair cosy up at NTAs

Strictly professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin is in a relationship with famed contestant Molly Rainford, MailOnline can reveal.

New single Nikita, 24, was enjoyed by singer Molly, 21, at the National Television Awards after-party on Thursday and the pair couldn’t take their eyes off each other as they flirted together into the early hours.

Their blossoming romance comes a week after it was revealed that Nikita, who teams up with Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, 27, had split from his girlfriend of five years, fellow dancer Nicole Wirt.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Molly and Nikita couldn’t take their eyes off each other all night.

“They didn’t mind who they could see flirting and chatting – and Molly had a big smile on her face.

“The chemistry between them was clear and they even waited for them both to get safely into the taxi at the end of the night – but it looked like they were making arrangements to continue the afterparty together.”

Nikita and Molly were seen leaving the NTA’s afterparty, held at Wembley’s Brent Civic Center, together, resisting the urge to hold hands as they left the venue.

MailOnline has approached Strictly and Molly’s representatives for comment.

Last week it was revealed that Nikita was separated from dancer girlfriend Nicole, who lives mainly in Germany.

A source said that Nikita was eager to “focus” on this series Strictly and that the couple’s long-distance relationship was no longer working for them.

Nikita is competing for the Strictly Glitter Ball trophy this year with swimmer Ellie, while CBBC presenter Molly already tops the leaderboard alongside her professional partner Carlos Gu.

In the latest BBC series, Nikita was rumored to be in a relationship with his famous partner Tilly Ramsay, 20, but the couple are just good friends.

Nikita’s Strictly partner, Paralympic star Ellie, has been hailed for “shattering prejudice about what a dancer can be” by the midget community after her performances on the Saturday night show.

Ellie has said she has never let her disability stop her from doing anything and she is so “proud” to continue Strictly’s portrayal of disabled celebrities after the triumphant victory of deaf actress Rose Ayling-Ellis last year.

She told OK! magazine: ‘Dwarfism has never stopped me from doing anything.

“Strictly is a prime time show and in September, leading up to Christmas, everyone is watching it, so it’s so important that they’re inclusive. When I was a kid, I can’t remember seeing anyone with a disability on TV.

“It shows if I can do it – and I’ve seen people like Rose change the world of disability and inclusivity – then people watching at home can adapt it to them too.”

Duo: Nikita teams up with Ellie Simmonds and the Paralympic swimmer is hailed for ‘breaking prejudice about what a dancer can be’ by the dwarf community

Going for gold: Molly competes for the Strictly Glitter Ball trophy with newcomer Carlos Gu and the pair have already impressed the judges with their routines