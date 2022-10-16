Strictly pro Karen Hauer reveals she prefers dancing with women as she feels more ‘comfortable’

Strictly Come Dancing’s Karen Hauer has revealed that she prefers dancing with women because she feels more ‘comfortable’.

The professional dancer, 40, is teaming up with Comedian Jayde Adams, 37, this year in one of two same-sex couples.

Karen told The sun it feels “more natural” to have a female partner because there is a “friendship” and they can put more emotion into their routines.

Karen, who is married to fitness trainer Jordan Wyn-Jones, told the publication: “I’ve danced with many male dancers, but it’s trying to find what works for them. This is more natural.

“It’s female empowerment for me to dance with Jayde. I feel most comfortable because there is that friendship. We are girls and we talk about everything. We cry together, we laugh together.

“We share so many things. When it comes to dancing, we can put that emotion into it.’

Karen went on to explain that it was an emotional week for the couple who danced the American Smooth to Wind Beneath My Wings for Bette Midler.

Comedian Jayde shared how it reminds her of her late sister Jenna, who died in 2011 at the age of 26 from an inoperable brain tumor.

Karen added: “We’ve cried every day this week. It’s very emotional and special. This song is very close to her heart and is dedicated to her sister.’

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Jayde burst into tears as she dedicated the American Smooth to her late sister Jenna and topped the leaderboard on Saturday’s show — with a tearful Shirley Ballas calling the comedian “her hero.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s fourth live show of the series came Saturday night on BBC One, with the 13 couples facing the series’ third public vote.

After giving it their all on the dance floor last week, the celebrities once again learned a new routine as things kicked up a gear in week four.

Jayde was emotional after performing the beautiful routine when she started crying after getting 31 out of 40 points.

Judge Shirley Ballas – who herself faced trolls this week after being accused by viewers of sexism – also burst into tears as she praised Jayde’s routine and called the strip “her hero.”

In Jayde’s VT she said, “The lyrics really resonate… she was two years older than me and she died 11 years ago. Not only did I lose a sister, I lost a best friend, a dance partner. This song in particular is very special to me and my family and I hope I can do it justice this week.”

After the routine, a tearful Shirley Ballas said, “I feel like you’re my hero. You have represented this number to everyone who has lost a loved one. I’m really emotional. I’m sure your sister would be proud of you.’

When she spoke to Claudia Winkleman afterwards, Jayde burst into hysterical tears, saying, “Something she said to my mother before she died: ‘Do you think people will forget me?’ You just said her name on this and…

“I’m so lucky to be able to do this because so many people lose people and grief is so hard. Being able to keep the promise that we wouldn’t let her forget is the greatest gift.’