Strictly Kai Widdrington reveals his plans for first Christmas with girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova

Strictly Kai Widdrington revealed he was ‘really excited’ ahead of his first Christmas with fellow pro Nadiya Bychkova during Lorraine’s celebratory special on Sunday.

The professional dancer, 27, has been in a relationship with the Ukrainian beauty, 33, for the past 11 months and moved in together over the summer.

‘It’s our first [Christmas] together as a couple, which is very exciting,” he told host Lorraine Kelly.

Loved up: Strictly’s Kai Widdrington revealed he was ‘really excited’ ahead of his first Christmas with fellow pro Nadiya Bychkova during Lorraine’s – pre-recorded – celebratory special on Sunday

‘We’ll be with my father in Southend – hopefully with such a big bunch of flowers!’ he laughed after being shown a photo of the couple holding a huge bouquet.

“And a few presents, that’s very exciting.”

He then told the host about the couple’s pup Snoopy, who had stumbled in size despite being just three months old.

Cheeky: ‘We’re with my dad in Southend – hopefully with such a big bunch of flowers!’ he laughed after being shown a photo of the couple holding a huge bouquet

Couple: The twinkling toes, 27, has been dating the Ukrainian beauty, 33, for the past 11 months and moved in together over the summer (pictured with strict Christmas partner Alexandra Mardell)

“It’s crazy,” Kai exclaimed.

The dancer was joined on the show with his Strictly Christmas special co-star and former Corrie actress Alexandra Mardell, 29.

It comes after Nadiya and Kai looked lovelier than ever this week as they shared a slew of photos from a pre-Christmas stay.

Dance Shoes: They even showed off their dance moves ahead of Sunday’s Strictly Special

Doggy: He went on to tell the host about the couple’s pup Snoopy, who had stumbled in size despite being just three months old

They took to Instagram on Thursday to give their followers an insight into their stay at London’s St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel.

Nadiya looked stunning in a white polo neck maxi dress with a slit to show off her toned legs.

She added a pair of black knee-high boots and gold earrings while holding Kai’s hand and a bouquet of roses in another shot.

Smitten: It comes after Nadiya and Kai looked more in love than ever this week as they shared a slew of photos from a pre-Christmas holiday

Grateful: Captioning the snaps, Nadiya wrote, ‘Our pre-Christmas holiday in beautiful @stpancrasren. Thank you so much for making our stay so special

Meanwhile, Kai looked good in a navy pinstripe suit, with a purple spotted tie.

They both beamed broadly and Kai put an arm around Nadiya’s waist as they posed in front of the gaily decorated Christmas tree.

Captioning the photos, Nadiya wrote, ‘Our pre-Christmas holiday in beautiful @stpancrasren. Thank you so much for making our stay so special’.

Glamorous: They took to Instagram on Thursday to give their followers an insight into their stay at London’s St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel

Unbelievable: Nadiya looked stunning in a white maxi dress with a polo collar and a slit to show off her toned legs

It comes after Nadiya and Kai opened up about their relationship last month, with Nadiya saying the pair “support” each other and enjoy “choreographing” dancers together.

She told ITV viewers: ‘We met when we joined Strictly and became friends and then magic happened.’

Kai revealed details of their upcoming tour, Nadiya & Kai Once Upon A Time, which will kick off in March 2023 and will tour the UK.

He said, “It’s going to be a lot of ballroom dancing and Latin dancing, so a lot of doing what we’re good at.”

Nadiya added, “It’s the best thing, in our life we ​​are so busy to get a chance to do what we love together. My dream was always to tour and be the headliner and it’s even more special because we both are.

‘We love dancing together, we feel that when we dance together magic happens, it’s perfect’.

Strictly’s Christmas Special is on BBC1 on Christmas Day at 5.10pm