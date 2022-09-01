Strictly FIRST LOOK! Helen Skelton, Fleur East and Kym Marsh in new video

Helen Skelton, Fleur East and Kym Marsh were among the stars to don their happy rags for the first video ahead of Strictly Come Dancing’s new series.

It was the first chance for this year’s celebrities to show off their dance moves as they shuffled in front of the camera in the preview clip.

The contestants cut glamorous figures as they took to the dance floor with a glitter ball and danced to the theme song of the BBC ballroom show.

The video started with Fleur, 34, wearing a neon green co-ord, which consisted of a feathered crop top and matching mini skirt.

Helen, 39, wore a dazzling sequined jumpsuit and Kym, 46, stood out in a pretty black dress with splashes of colour.

The clip’s caption read: “January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, #strictly.”

Boogie nights! Will Mellor grabbed the disco ball in his hand as he danced in a vest

70’s atmosphere! Molly Rainford, 21, also looked sensational in black flared pants and crop top with statement sleeves

Molly Rainford, 21, also looked sensational in black flared pants and crop top with statement sleeves.

Other stars participating this year and featured in the video include: ‘James Bye, Hamza Yassin, Tony Adams, Ellie Taylor, Tyler West, Ellie Simmonds, Jayde Adams, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams and Will Mellor .

Strictly Come Dancing bosses confirmed that the series will return on September 17 with the pre-recorded launch show, which was revealed earlier this week.

Modern glamour: Ellie Taylor looked super chic in a black dress with a pretty collar

He will leave them green with envy! Matt Goss radiated retro style in a green suit with flared pants

Stylish: Kaye Adams rocked a pink tuxedo dress and matching heels

jivin! Tyler West interrupted some movements when he caught the glitter ball in his video

Viewers will see the famous contestants paired up with the professional dancers ahead of the first live show on September 24.

The spin-off show It Takes Two then returns on Monday, September 26, with Janette Manrara and Rylan Clark as presenters.

Janette, 38, said in a statement: “I’m so excited to be hosting It Takes Two again alongside the amazing Rylan!

All white at night! Jayde Adams rocked a white two piece and showed off her blonde locks

Time for a party! BBC R2 presenter Richie Anderson shook a blue velvet jacket

I’m really excited to bring the audience more great conversations with our couples, lots of fun weeknight TV entertainment and, of course, to celebrate my favorite show on TV, Strictly.”

Rylan, 33 – who first ran It Takes Two with Zoe Ball in 2019 – explained that he is “so excited” to be returning to the show for a fourth year.

He said, ‘I’m so excited to be back at Strictly – It Takes Two for my fourth year. I love being a part of the show.

“I’m so excited to have my TV wife Janette join me and we can’t wait to bring you all the backstage gossip from this year’s Strictly extravaganza. We can’t wait to get started.’

Deaf EastEnders actress Rose-Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are currently the reigning champions of Strictly after lifting the Glitterball Trophy last series.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke return to the panel.

Anton now permanently replaced former judge Bruno Toniolo, who focuses on the American version of the show – Dancing With The Stars.

In Series 20 of Strictly, the stars are celebrating 100 years of the BBC this year with a special themed week.

To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme song from an iconic BBC program or pay tribute to one of the BBC’s most beloved services’.

The anniversary show will also feature two special routines by the professionals: one will honor the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crash’ a number of flagship shows.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One for a launch show on September 17. The first live show will air on September 24, and It Takes Two returns on September 26