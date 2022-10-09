Strictly fans laud ‘inspirational’ Jayde Adams for her body-positive performance of What A Feeling
Jayde Adams was praised by viewers of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night, after her body-positive performance of Flashdance’s What A Feeling.
The comedian, 37, who has teamed up with Karen Hauer, 40, in one of two same-sex couples this year, was called an “inspiration” by fans who were moved to tears.
Sporting black tights and matching black boots, Jayde had explained during a VT that “dancers come in all shapes and sizes” and she wanted to show it.
She said, “So this week for me is all about showing that dancers come in all different shapes and sizes.
“You don’t have to look a certain way to make people happy. It’s really beautiful to get this body in front of the camera. Two women with very different physiques who dance together and get it done.’
Karen added, “We need to celebrate all our bodies.”
Judge Motsi Mabuse thought the routine “beautiful” and said it was “so great to show that dancing is for everyone” – with the pair scoring 29 out of 40 points.
Viewers soon wrote on Twitter: ‘Karen and Jayde I’m crying ❤️ #Strictly’ and ‘OMG… Jayde.. living all our best lives there in that dance. I can’t stop smiling #Strictly #flashdance.’
Another wrote: ‘You were absolutely incredible tonight Jayde. Glowing Warm inspiring your routine made me feel good and that’s what #Strictly is all about. Keep up the good work. I love your collaboration with Karen, it’s iconic ♥️♥️♥️.’
A fourth concluded: ‘Jayde and Karen’s Flashdance was so upbeat, I have tears of genuine emotion here.’
With another star set to lose his place on the show this week, the pressure will mount as the remaining contestants try to make it to week four’s BBC Centenary special.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 7:15pm on Sunday – when a couple is eliminated from the competition for the first time this season.
Strictly Come Dancing Week 3 Scoreboard
Tyler West and Dianne Buswell: A Charleston Dance to Flash, Bang, Wallop! – 38 out of 40 points
Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu: Dancing a waltz on one hand – 34 out of 40 points
Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima: Dancing the Charleston to If My Friends Could See Me Now – 33 points out of 40
Will Mellor and Nancy Xu: Dancing the American Smooth to Cry To Me – 33 out of 40 points
Helen Skelton and Gorka Márquez: Dancing the Viennese Waltz on Hopelessly Dedicated to You – 31 out of 40 points
Fleur East and Vito Coppola: Dancing the American Smooth to Part Of Your World – 29 out of 40 points
Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer: the Cha Cha Cha dancing to What A Feeling – 29 out of 40 points
Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice: dancing a samba to Hakuna Matata – 27 out of 40 points
Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin: Dancing the Quickstep to Peppy and George – 27 out of 40 points
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał: Dancing a rumba on the theme from Jurassic Park – 25 points out of 40
James Bye and Amy Dowden: Dancing the Cha Cha Cha to Hooked On A Feeling – 22 out of 40 points
Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe: Dancing the Cha Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) – 21 out of 40 points
Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova: Dancing the Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand – 21 out of 40 points
Tony Adams and Katya Jones: Dancing the Samba to You Sexy Thing – 18 out of 40 points