Strictly fans laud ‘inspirational’ Jayde Adams for her body-positive performance of What A Feeling

Jayde Adams was praised by viewers of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night, after her body-positive performance of Flashdance’s What A Feeling.

The comedian, 37, who has teamed up with Karen Hauer, 40, in one of two same-sex couples this year, was called an “inspiration” by fans who were moved to tears.

Sporting black tights and matching black boots, Jayde had explained during a VT that “dancers come in all shapes and sizes” and she wanted to show it.

She said, “So this week for me is all about showing that dancers come in all different shapes and sizes.

“You don’t have to look a certain way to make people happy. It’s really beautiful to get this body in front of the camera. Two women with very different physiques who dance together and get it done.’

Karen added, “We need to celebrate all our bodies.”

Judge Motsi Mabuse thought the routine “beautiful” and said it was “so great to show that dancing is for everyone” – with the pair scoring 29 out of 40 points.

Viewers soon wrote on Twitter: ‘Karen and Jayde I’m crying ❤️ #Strictly’ and ‘OMG… Jayde.. living all our best lives there in that dance. I can’t stop smiling #Strictly #flashdance.’

Another wrote: ‘You were absolutely incredible tonight Jayde. Glowing Warm inspiring your routine made me feel good and that’s what #Strictly is all about. Keep up the good work. I love your collaboration with Karen, it’s iconic ♥️♥️♥️.’

A fourth concluded: ‘Jayde and Karen’s Flashdance was so upbeat, I have tears of genuine emotion here.’

With another star set to lose his place on the show this week, the pressure will mount as the remaining contestants try to make it to week four’s BBC Centenary special.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 7:15pm on Sunday – when a couple is eliminated from the competition for the first time this season.