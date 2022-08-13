Strictly fans are confused when BBC Three announces its newest contestant is Nessa from Gavin & Stacey

<!–

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left scratching their heads on Friday after BBC Three tweeted that the show’s last contestant was a fictional character.

The lineup for the 2022 series has been steadily unveiled this week, featuring celebrities like Matt Goss, Fleur East and Will Mellor.

But fans were stunned when the official BBC Three Twitter account announced that Gavin & Stacey’s Nessa would be the latest addition to the lineup.

It tweeted, “”Oh! What’s happening?” Nessa brings Barry Island to the ballroom as the 20th celebrity contestant confirmed for #Strictly2022.

This was posted alongside a photo of Nessa — who is played by Ruth Jones — against the Strictly background.

The account also included a link to learn more, which led users to the Gavin & Stacey box on BBC iPlayer.

People quickly understood the joke, but some were misled by the announcement and tweeted their excitement.

BBC Three later got clear on the joke, taking to Twitter again to boldly admit ‘sorry @bbcpress and @bbcstrictly our hand slipped’.

It comes after the real final contestant was revealed as Helen Skelton on Saturday morning on BBC Radio 2 during Claudia Winkleman’s breakfast show.

The TV and radio station, 39, was widely tipped to take part in the BBC’s ballroom show and her spot on the program has now been confirmed as she completes the full line-up of celebrities.

Helen said, “I’m really looking forward to going on a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait to get started.”

On Friday, EastEnders actor James Bye, 38, – who has played Martin Fowler on the BBC show since 2014 – was officially announced as the 14th star.

It comes after former X Factor star Fleur East and Countryfile star Hamza Yassin were revealed on Thursday as the 12th and 13th stars – alongside previously announced stars Kym Marsh, Ellie Taylor and Jayde Adams among others.

On Friday, soap star James joked that he’s ready to show off his “dad dances” when he hits the ballroom later this year.

As announced, James said: ‘I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.

“There are some huge dancing shoes to fill and it’s really exciting to follow in the footsteps of an amazing EastEnders talent. I would like to make everyone proud.’