Strictly contestant Helen Skelton watches on after her sons steal paddleboard on holiday

Helen Skelton shows off her tanned physique in a sporty swimsuit as she enjoys a Lake District holiday with her kids ahead of the Strictly debut

Published: 21:03, 29 August 2022 | Updated: 21:03, 29 August 2022

Helen Skelton hisses in a one-piece swimsuit in an Instagram photo she took with her kids during a day at the lake.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, shared the family photo of her looking out over a lake where her two sons were paddleboarding to her 323,000 followers.

Her family trip to the Lake District comes as she prepares to take on the grueling challenge of competing in Strictly Come Dancing.

She captioned the heartwarming photo: ‘So the oldest two are old enough to squeeze my plate….Life jackets and eyes always on ️ #milestones #lakedays #summer #sup’

The former Blue Peter presenter will be featured in the new BBC series Strictly from next month.

Helen looked relaxed as she enjoyed her family holiday, despite controversy over her participation in the BBC show.

She is currently subject to a wave of criticism after she reportedly bragged about winning the 2000 Ken Dodd Tap Dancing Award in a resurfaced interview – despite claiming she can’t dance for the TV appearance.

The Countryfile host said on BBC Radio 5 Live last week: ‘People keep saying, ‘Can you dance?’ and I say, “No”, because isn’t the point of learning to dance?’

But when asked in a 2016 interview to reveal a personal fact, the ex Blue Peter star is said to have proudly replied, “I won a Ken Dodd tap dance award when I was 17.”

She added in the re-emerged chat, according to The Sun: “Not many people know this, but I’m very good at tap dancing. People are often surprised that I can tap dance.’

Helen reportedly devoted her childhood to dance training and even received excellent marks from the Strictly jury during her stint in the 2012 Christmas special.

She had competed in All I Want for Christmas Is You along with Russian professional Artem Chigvintsev, receiving a score of 37 out of 40 from the judges.

Age: 46

Age: 34

Age: 27

Age: 26

Age: 38

Age: 38

Age: 39

Age: 46

Age: 59

Age: 37

Age: 53

Age: 21

Age: 34

Age: 35

