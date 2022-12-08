Strictly Come Dancing’s Motsi Mabuse suffers wardrobe malfunction in backstage clip

Motsi Mabuse suffered a wardrobe malfunction when she took to the dance floor in her dressing gown ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing live show last weekend.

The South African dancer, 41, joined head judge Shirley Ballas on the dance floor in their dressing gowns before filming for the Musicals Week live show kicked off.

But Motsi suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction when her dressing gown started to come off during their dance, leaving the star mortified.

Amusing: Motsi Mabuse suffered a wardrobe malfunction when she took to the dance floor in her robe ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing live show last week

In a funny clip shared on Instagram by Shirley, Motsi can be seen quickly grabbing her blue robe and closing it around her body.

As her friend Shirley bursts into laughter, Motsi is seen looking shocked and rushing forward to talk to the camera.

She says, ‘I’m naked guys! They haven’t seen this in the UK, in all of Africa!’

Alongside the clip, which was part of a series of behind-the-scenes images from Musicals Week, Shirley wrote, “Please in robe.”

‘I’m naked!’: But Motsi had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction when her dressing gown started to come off during their dance, leaving the star mortified

Motsi saw the funny side of the moment and commented on a series of smiling face emojis below the footage.

And fans were quick to share their amusement at the moment, reacting to the comments to describe Motsi as “hilarious.”

One fan wrote: “Omg Motsi is hilarious!!!”

While another wrote, ‘Oh Shirley, you and Motsi are a good couple. You make me laugh so much.’

oops! In an amusing clip shared on Instagram by Shirley Ballas, Motsi can be seen quickly grabbing her blue robe and closing it around her body

Dance moves: The glitch came when 41-year-old Motsi joined head judge Shirley on the dance floor in their dressing gowns before taping for the Musicals Week live show kicked off

The funny clip comes after Strictly announced that the contestants would be doing two dances for the semifinals this weekend.

The official Instagram account for the BBC show also shared what the five couples will be dancing to as they each try to secure a place in the final.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu do an American Smooth to Easy On Me by Adele.

Doing double duty: The funny clip comes after Strictly announced that the contestants would do two dances for the semifinals this weekend

They then hit the dance floor for a second time for a cover of 2WEI’s Survivor with Edda Hayes doing a Paso Doble.

Meanwhile, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez will first waltz to Celene Dion’s Only One Road.

Then they switch things up with an Argentine tango to Here Comes The Rain Again by Eurhythmics.

Song choices: The official Instagram account also revealed what the five couples will be dancing to as they each try to secure a place in the final

Melodic: Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu do an American Smooth to Easy On Me by Adele

Dramatic: They then hit the dance floor for a second time for a cover of 2WEI’s Survivor with Edda Hayes doing a Paso Doble

Iconic: While Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez Will Tackle a Waltz to Celene Dion’s Only One Road First

Will Mellor and his partner Nancy Xu dance a Paso Doble to Uccen (DWTS Remix) by Taalbi Brothers and DWTS.

They will then do their Couple’s Choice dance, to a mashup of Young MC’s Know How, Fools Gold by The Stone Roses and Step On by Happy Mondays.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola will need a lot of energy for their Charleston to Fiorello’s Tu Vuo’ Fa L’Americano.

Powerful: Will Mellor and his partner Nancy Xu dance a Paso Doble to Uccen (DWTS Remix) by Taalbi Brothers and DWTS

Special dance: They get to do their Couple’s Choice dance, to a mashup of Young MC’s Know How, Fools Gold by The Stone Roses and Step On by Happy Mondays

Then they dance the third Paso Doble of the evening, to The Time Is Now by Moloko.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal are also up against a Charleston, but theirs is Pencil Full of Lead by Paolo Nutini.

They close the evening with a Waltz to What The World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach.

Fun: Fleur East and Vito Coppola will need a lot of energy for their Charleston to Fiorello’s Tu Vuo’ Fa L’Americano

Pose! Then they dance the third Paso Doble of the evening, to The Time Is Now by Moloko

The announcement comes after fans were outraged that the show was moved from its usual Saturday night to make way for the World Cup.

The semi-final will take place next week on Sunday 11 December at 7.15pm, with the Strictly results on Monday 12 December at 8.15pm.

The switch has been made so that the quarter-final of the World Cup can be broadcast on BBC1 instead.

Energetic: Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal also take on a Charleston, but theirs is Pencil Full of Lead by Paolo Nutini

The Netherlands v Argentina football match kicks off at 7pm, meaning fans will have to wait an extra day to see the semi-final.

And viewers are not happy with the schedule change and are complaining on social media.

One of them said: ‘I want to make a complaint! Is there a petition I can sign? @BBCOne is #strictly rushing this year so football can take over the airwaves. It seems the judges can’t be bothered either. Put the football on BBC2.’

Another agreed writing: ‘Who should I complain to that @bbcstrikt is on Sunday instead of Saturday next week?! Tonight all shows on @BBCTwee are reruns – will probably be the same next week. Put the football there and leave #strictly alone!’

Football: The switch has been made so that the World Cup quarter-final can be broadcast on BBC1 instead

A third reiterated: ‘If football has to be on BBC1 why don’t you put @bbcstrictly on BBC2 on Saturday night then it’s the semi-final Great line-up for next week.

“Schedulers get one from me for this series #Strictly @BBCOne @BBCTwo @bbcPoV we want answers!”

And a fourth tweeted: ‘BBC made a huge mistake rescheduling #Strictly. First to Friday/Saturday and now to Sunday/Monday. Golden Rule of TV: Never mess with your most watched show. Just move football to BBC2/3/4/red button/iPlayer. Plenty of options there. Prioritizing Arge v Oz cannot be justified.”