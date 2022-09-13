WhatsNew2Day
Strictly Come Dancing's launch is postponed

Strictly Come Dancing launch delayed: Bosses confirm series opener will air on September 23 after The Queen’s death

Published: 15:47, September 13, 2022 | Updated: 15:47, September 13, 2022

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show has been postponed to Friday, September 23, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Originally scheduled to air on September 17, two days before the monarch’s funeral, bosses have now confirmed that the pre-recorded opener will be released just one day before the first live show on Saturday, September 24.

On Hold: The Strictly Come Dancing launch show has been postponed to Friday, September 23, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

