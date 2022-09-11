Strictly Come Dancing’s Ellie Simmonds is being guided by 4ft US Paralympian swimmer Terra Jole

<!–

Ellie Simmonds of Strictly Come Dancing is led by an American reality TV star who is also a dwarf at overcoming her healthy rivals for the Glitterball trophy.

The 4ft Paralympic swimmer talks to Terra Jole, who is 2in taller, to hear how she made it to the semifinals of Dancing With The Stars in 2016.

Miss Simmonds, who has won five gold medals at three Paralympic Games, has sought advice on how to dazzle when all you can do is take small steps, and tips for wearing heels for the first time.

The friendship blossomed when Mrs Jole sent the Brit a supportive message on Instagram. Now she gives 27-year-old Miss Simmonds tips on the moves she needs to succeed on the dance floor.

A source close to the American reality star told The Mail on Sunday: “Ellie is so happy that someone can guide her. She’s the first little person to ever appear on Strictly and it’s daunting.

“While she loves her fellow candidates, she is different and will face different challenges. Terra knows what it’s like to have shorter legs, shorter arms and also to be the victim of some not very nice social media posts.

‘Terra also knows what it’s like to dance as a dwarf with a regular-sized professional dancer. She has become a fundamental part of Ellie’s Strictly arsenal.”

Mother-of-three Mrs Jole, 42, reached the semi-finals with 5ft 7in dancer Sasha Farber.

Strictly, Miss Simmonds will reveal when the show returns this Saturday for its 20th season. Mrs. Jole has already tipped her off to win, saying, “She can win.”