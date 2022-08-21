WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Strictly Come Dancing to celebrate 100 years of the BBC with TWO special routines

Entertainment
By Merry

Strictly Come Dancing to celebrate 100 years of BBC with TWO special routines where professional dancers will ‘gatecrashing’ the channel’s flagship shows

By Jason Chester for MailOnline

Published: 00:20, August 22, 2022 | Updated: 00:24, August 22, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Strictly Come Dancing will see this year celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week.

To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme song from an iconic BBC program or pay tribute to one of the BBC’s most beloved services’.

The anniversary show will also feature two special routines by the professionals: one will honor the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crash’ a number of flagship shows.

Coming soon: Strictly Come Dancing sees its professional stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC this year with a special themed week

Coming soon: Strictly Come Dancing sees its professional stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC this year with a special themed week

The 20th series of the Saturday night dance competition, which kicks off on September 17, also includes returning to the Blackpool Tower ballroom after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Strictly’s executive producer Sarah James said: ‘We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks, so it’s fantastic to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC’s 100th anniversary.’

In a recent statement, Strictly bosses said fans can raffle to see a recording of the special centenary performance taking place on August 24.

Success: Last year's series was won by deaf EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis which was watched by at least two million viewers several times a week

Success: Last year's series was won by deaf EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis which was watched by at least two million viewers several times a week

Success: Last year’s series was won by deaf EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis which was watched by at least two million viewers several times a week

They said: ‘Strictly Come Dancing is celebrating 100 years of the BBC! The professional dancers throw a party like only they can, with a group number filled with all the usual sparkle and glamour.

“Maybe there will be a few surprises too, with special guests and fun tributes to some of your favorite BBC shows.”

The 15 contestants participating in the upcoming Strictly series have already been confirmed.

Among the participants are presenter Helen Skelton, former Bros singer Matt Goss, actress Kym Marsh and retired Arsenal and England footballer Tony Adams.

STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?

KYM MARSH

1660116413 551 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116413 551 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter

Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”

RICHIE ANDERSON

1660116414 199 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116414 199 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 34

Profession: radio host

Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’

ELLIE SIMMONDS

1660116415 339 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116415 339 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 27

Profession: former athlete

Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”

TYLER WEST

1660116415 926 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116415 926 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 26

Profession: radio dj

Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”

ELLIE TAYLORO

1660116416 436 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116416 436 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 38

Profession: Comedian

Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’

TONY ADAMS MBE

Profession: Retired footballer and manager

Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft ones.”

1660210851 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210851 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

JAMES SPORTS

1660288533 376 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

1660288533 376 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 38

Profession: EastEnders actor

James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”

HELEN SKELTON

1660387533 233 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Helen Skelton is CONFIRMED as the

1660387533 233 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Helen Skelton is CONFIRMED as the

Age: 39

Profession: TV and radio channel

Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”

WILL MELLOR

1660116417 786 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116417 786 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Profession: Actor

Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’

KAYE ADAMS

1660116417 431 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116417 431 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 59

Profession: Television host

Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’

JAYDE ADAMS

1660116418 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116418 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 37

Profession: Comedian

Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’

MAT GOSS

1660116419 336 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116419 336 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 53

Profession: Singer

Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’

MOLLY RAINFORD

1660210852 587 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210852 587 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 21

Profession: Singer

Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”

FLEUR EAST

1660210852 837 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210852 837 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 34

Profession: Singer

fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”

HAMZA YASSIN

1660288534 125 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

1660288534 125 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 35

Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter

hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”

Entering: Presenter Helen Skelton will join the upcoming series of the hit BBC show when it returns on September 17

Entering: Presenter Helen Skelton will join the upcoming series of the hit BBC show when it returns on September 17

Entering: Presenter Helen Skelton will join the upcoming series of the hit BBC show when it returns on September 17

Last year’s series was won by deaf EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis which was watched by at least two million viewers several times a week.

It also saw Great British Bake Off star John Waite make the show’s first all-male collaboration with pro Johannes Radebe – with the pair reaching the final.

The year before, the show saw boxer Nicola Adams being linked to Katya Jones for the first time, but the duo had to withdraw from the competition in week three after Katya contracted Covid.

In the first ten years, well-known names such as John Sergeant, Emma Bunton and Jerry Hall participated.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Emily Atack enjoys plenty of tequila as…

Merry

Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts her slim…

Merry

It’s a Wonderful Life actress…

Merry
1 of 3,229

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More