Strictly Come Dancing to celebrate 100 years of the BBC with TWO special routines

Strictly Come Dancing will see this year celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week.

To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme song from an iconic BBC program or pay tribute to one of the BBC’s most beloved services’.

The anniversary show will also feature two special routines by the professionals: one will honor the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crash’ a number of flagship shows.

Coming soon: Strictly Come Dancing sees its professional stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC this year with a special themed week

The 20th series of the Saturday night dance competition, which kicks off on September 17, also includes returning to the Blackpool Tower ballroom after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Strictly’s executive producer Sarah James said: ‘We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks, so it’s fantastic to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC’s 100th anniversary.’

In a recent statement, Strictly bosses said fans can raffle to see a recording of the special centenary performance taking place on August 24.

Success: Last year’s series was won by deaf EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis which was watched by at least two million viewers several times a week

They said: ‘Strictly Come Dancing is celebrating 100 years of the BBC! The professional dancers throw a party like only they can, with a group number filled with all the usual sparkle and glamour.

“Maybe there will be a few surprises too, with special guests and fun tributes to some of your favorite BBC shows.”

The 15 contestants participating in the upcoming Strictly series have already been confirmed.

Among the participants are presenter Helen Skelton, former Bros singer Matt Goss, actress Kym Marsh and retired Arsenal and England footballer Tony Adams.

STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS? KYM MARSH Age: 46 Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.” RICHIE ANDERSON Age: 34 Profession: radio host Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’ ELLIE SIMMONDS Age: 27 Profession: former athlete Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.” TYLER WEST Age: 26 Profession: radio dj Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.” ELLIE TAYLORO Age: 38 Profession: Comedian Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’ TONY ADAMS MBE Profession: Retired footballer and manager Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft ones.” JAMES SPORTS Age: 38 Profession: EastEnders actor James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.” HELEN SKELTON Age: 39 Profession: TV and radio channel Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started” WILL MELLOR Age: 46 Profession: Actor Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’ KAYE ADAMS Age: 59 Profession: Television host Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’ JAYDE ADAMS Age: 37 Profession: Comedian Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’ MAT GOSS Age: 53 Profession: Singer Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’ MOLLY RAINFORD Age: 21 Profession: Singer Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.” FLEUR EAST Age: 34 Profession: Singer fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.” HAMZA YASSIN Age: 35 Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”

Entering: Presenter Helen Skelton will join the upcoming series of the hit BBC show when it returns on September 17

Last year’s series was won by deaf EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis which was watched by at least two million viewers several times a week.

It also saw Great British Bake Off star John Waite make the show’s first all-male collaboration with pro Johannes Radebe – with the pair reaching the final.

The year before, the show saw boxer Nicola Adams being linked to Katya Jones for the first time, but the duo had to withdraw from the competition in week three after Katya contracted Covid.

In the first ten years, well-known names such as John Sergeant, Emma Bunton and Jerry Hall participated.