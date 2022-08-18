WhatsNew2Day
Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West is rushed to A&E by paramedics

Entertainment


Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West is rushed to emergency room by paramedics as he shares Instagram photo from hospital

By Joanna Crawley for Mailonline

Published: 13:29, August 18, 2022 | Updated: 13:29, August 18, 2022

Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West was hospitalized on Wednesday evening after being rushed to the emergency room by paramedics.

The radio DJ, who was announced last week as one of the celebrity competitors on the BBC show’s 2022 series, Instagrammed a photo from the hospital’s waiting room.

Tyler reassures fans that “everything is cool” and thanks paramedics and staff at London’s St George’s Hospital for taking care of him.

