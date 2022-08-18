Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West is rushed to A&E by paramedics

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West was hospitalized on Wednesday evening after being rushed to the emergency room by paramedics.

The radio DJ, who was announced last week as one of the celebrity competitors on the BBC show’s 2022 series, Instagrammed a photo from the hospital’s waiting room.

Tyler reassures fans that “everything is cool” and thanks paramedics and staff at London’s St George’s Hospital for taking care of him.

In hospital: Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West was hospitalized Wednesday night after being rushed to the emergency room by paramedics