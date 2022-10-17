Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton talks life as a single mother

Helen Skelton has revealed she struggles to balance work and ‘me-time’ while competing in Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV host, 39, appeared in Lorraine on Monday to discuss how it can be difficult being a single mother while taking on exciting new career opportunities.

It comes after the Countryfile host was pictured collapsing when it was revealed her ex-husband Richie Myler is having a baby with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill – just six months after he left the family home.

When asked by stand-in host Ranvir Singh, ‘How do you balance my time and work, or are you struggling?

Helen replied, ‘Of course I am, I cram work into my me-time, but not everyone can do it strictly for work. But for me, lower the standards, my kids don’t always go to school in fully ironed uniforms and you know what, they’ll be fine. Delegate!’

The Countryfile presenter looked effortlessly chic in a black figure-hugging midi dress and a pair of cream boots.

It comes after Helen, who shares three children with ex Richie, reportedly heard the baby news before Stephanie, 32, announced it on social media.

The news of the pregnancy comes just six months after Helen announced that Richie, 32, with whom she shares three children, had left the family home.

The presenter and the rugby player welcomed their third child last December.

She was seen wiping her eyes while drinking a cup of coffee before heading to rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing with her pro partner Gorka Marquez.

Former Blue Peter presenter Helen and Richie are said to maintain “warm relationships” for the sake of their children.

Richie ended his eight-year marriage to Helen in April, just four months after Helen gave birth to their third child, and quickly moved on with Stephanie.

A source told The Sun that Stephanie and Richie are “excited” to be expecting their first child just six months after their relationship came to light.

They added: “Stephanie and Richie are clearly excited. They moved very quickly but are very happy together.

However, the timing of pregnancy may raise eyebrows. It’s clearly such a huge step, and one that was made remarkably quickly with the end of Helen and Richie’s eight-year marriage.

“But Richie and Helen are very close, and in a way the timing is actually perfect as Helen is so happy right now.”

The source added that Helen is “way too busy” to focus on her training and rehearsals for Strictly.

Stephanie is thought to be showing a noticeable bump on social media already.

Helen hid behind her professional partner Gorka Marquez when he spoke live on Saturday about her “difficult time.”

Twinkle-toed star Gorka, 32, tried to boost Helen’s confidence by telling her to “please believe in you” after she appeared to hint at her personal problems.

After their dance, Gorka said, “I know you’ve had a rough time and I know you may not feel like you’re beautiful or good enough, or whatever, but if you don’t believe in yourself, I believe in you.” you. . Everyone here believes in you, your family believes in you.

“It doesn’t matter how many times I say it or the judges say it, or someone says it, only you are the one who can make the change and the one who has to believe in you because you are an amazing woman, very inspiring, an amazing mother and a great dancer, so please believe in you.’

Helen looked uneasy as Gorka gave his heartfelt speech before ducking behind him to hide her face.