Strictly Come Dancing results: Richie Anderson is the second contestant voted off

Movie Week on Strictly Come Dancing had a shocking turn.

On Sunday’s results show, Fleur East and Richie Anderson voted for the dance-off, with Radio 2 star Richie becoming the second celebrity to leave the BBC show.

The judges were surprised to see Fleur, who finished sixth in the standings with her partner Vito Coppola, and Richie, who finished eighth with Giovanni Pernice, in the bottom two.

After both couples performed again, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse all voted to save Fleur and send Richie home.

Richie and Giovanni performed their Samba for The Lion King’s Hakuna Matata after opening Saturday night’s Movie Week with the fun routine.

Next, Fleur and her dance partner Vito performed their American Smooth on Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid, trying to impress the judges and stay in the competition.

After both couples danced a second time, the judges pronounced their verdict. Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Fleur and Vito and told the couples, “I would like to save the most experienced technician and that’s Fleur and Vito.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Fleur and Vito, admitting: “I actually find it heartbreaking because I think you both don’t deserve to be here, but this is how the public voted and based on this dance I’m going to Fleur and Vito’

Anton Du Beke then also chose to save Fleur and Vito, as he told Fleur and Richie “Well, I thought that was a dance well danced. I thought both couples performed well, I thought one couple was a bit more confident about their performance and had a slightly better level of artistry in what they were doing, so the couple I’d like to save is Fleur and Vito.”

With three votes to Fleur and Vito, it meant they had won the majority of the vote and would remain in the competition anyway, although Chief Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Richie and Giovanni.

When Tess asked him about their time on the show, an emotional Richie said, “You know what? As a Strictly fan I always thought it was something magical to be a part of, and to be here it’s real and it’s not just the people you see on camera, the judges, and you and Claud and the amazing people I’m supposed to meet on this show.’

“The people behind the scenes in hair, makeup, costume, Tasha our runner, Stef, Jas, everyone. I want to thank this man too [Giovanni] he’s been so great too, and i feel so lucky to be able to dance with you every day.’

“Not only are you a great dancer, but you’re also a great guy. I want to thank all my family and friends and my other half Dean who is in the audience, I love you so much.”

Giovanni was then asked if he had words for his partner Richie and said: ‘I have to say it was an honor to be able to dance with you because I know how much you love Strictly Come Dancing, you really are a super fan. ‘

“And I’m glad you got to have this experience and glad I got to do it with you. It’s a shame it was too short for us, but I hope you enjoyed every second of it, and it will remain in your heart forever. Look at us, we went out dressed as Timon and Pumbaa. So sweet jubilant, well done Richie.’

Sunday’s Result Show opener featured a lively dance by the Strictly professionals, inspired by the 2022 hit film Elvis. There was also a very special musical performance by Adam Lambert who performed his single Mad About The Boy.

On Saturday evening former football player Tony Adams, 55, brought down the house stripping down to his underwear in a very raunchy routing with professional dance partner Katya Jones.

The pair unfortunately landed at the bottom of the standings with 18 out of 40 points, but were happy to entertain the crowd.

At the top of the standings were Tyler West and Dianne Buswell who scored an impressive 38 out of 40 points with their Charleston to Flash, Bang, Wallop! of half a sixpence.

They were praised with a series of positive comments from the four judges, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

Picking up two tens, Motsi said she loved “the lack of empty spaces in the routine” and called the routine “great.”

The remaining thirteen couples will take to the dance floor next time when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, October 15 at 6:30 pm with the results on Sunday, October 16 at 7:15 pm on BBC One.