Strictly Come Dancing professionals put on glamorous display as they pose ahead of upcoming series

The cast of Strictly Come Dancing put on a glamorous show as they posed for a glitzy photo ahead of the upcoming series.

The female professionals wore glamorous outfits in matching styles in a variety of peach, pink and purple hues in preparation for the 2022 season launch, with the first episode airing on BBC One on Saturday 17 September.

They were joined by the male dancers, all of whom were smart looking in black suits, wearing white shirts and black bow ties.

The twinkling stars returning this year include Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Jowita Przystal, Gorka Márquez, Katya Jones, Johannes Radebe, Dianne Buswell and Karen Hauer.

Amy Dowden, Giovanni Pernice, Graziano Di Prima, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Neil Jones also return.

Show favorites Alijaz Skorjanec and Oti Mabuse both retired from Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year.

They will be joined by four new professionals, European Cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former British Under-21 National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

The four brand new professional dancers looked poised for action in new teaser footage released Saturday for the upcoming series.

It has been revealed that the new world-class professionals will be introduced to viewers through a cinematic dance routine, which they have already filmed.

It will be featured on the Strictly Come Dancing launch show to be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 17 September.

Not every pro dancer will be paired with a celebrity with four who traditionally only perform in the pro routines.

Vito Coppola said of his new role: “I am very excited to be part of this family. I can’t wait to start this new adventure and challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando! (or: I’m coming strictly!)’

Carlos Gu added: “I am thrilled to join Strictly and I am very excited to get started. It is a new chapter in my life and also a new challenge. I’m all set to take on this journey and shine.”

Former British Under-21 National Champion Lauren Oakley gushed: ‘I grew up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love most. .’

“Now that it’s happening, it doesn’t seem quite real. I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family.”

Latin champion Michelle Tsiakkas said: ‘Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream since I was a little girl.’

‘I can’t believe my dream has come true! I’m so grateful to be part of this incredible family and can’t wait to get on that magical dance floor and give it my all!’

The upcoming series will be the first in three years to air without Covid measures, which forced bosses to introduce restrictions, including “bubbles” for training and limited viewing figures.

When the new series returns, Strictly will be ready to welcome a slew of new but familiar faces to the dance floor.

The lineup includes Kym Marsh, Fleur East, Ellie Simonds, Matt Goss, Helen Skelton, Will Mellor, Kaye Adams, Tyler West and James Bye.

In Series 20 of Strictly, the stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC this year with a special themed week.

To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme song from an iconic BBC program or pay tribute to one of the BBC’s most beloved services’.

The anniversary show will also feature two special routines by the professionals: one will honor the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crash’ a number of flagship shows.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One for a launch show on September 17. The first live show will air on September 24, and It Takes Two returns on September 26