Strictly Come Dancing Musicals Special: Carlos Gu and Molly Rainford score an impressive 39

Strictly Come Dancing returned to screens on Friday for the Musicals Special, as the six remaining celebrities hit the dance floor with their professional partners for the quarter-finals and eleventh week of this series.

After an incredible opening number from a string of West End stars, Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu were the first to perform a Charleston from the musical Chicago, scoring an incredible 38.

The show – which saw the return of Kym Marsh who missed last week’s episode due to Covid – was moved to Friday night due to World Cup scheduling, while the results show will be held on Saturday night at 5.40pm.

Singer Molly, 22, looked fabulous in silver flapper dress and turned heads on the dance floor with a dapper Carlos, 28.

It was clear that head judge Shirley Ballas was very impressed: ‘What a way to open the show, I didn’t expect that! The tricks were so good, you went up so easily and you looked like you had hit a ball, well done!’

Anton Du Beke added that she stepped up her game and branded her dance “great.” Craig Revel Horwood added, “What a transformation, this is the first time I’ve seen your full power and energy, it’s been amazing.”

Motsi Mabuse said, ‘Look at you! You were shining, the level was great, that’s how we start the show!’.

Overall, she scored an incredible 38, with tens from Shirley and Motsi and nines from Anton and Craig.

Besides the dance were Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal who did a Samba for The Lion King.

Anton loved it and said in his feedback afterwards, “That was so good, you had such fluidity, your body was rippling, it was amazing, I’m really impressed, well done.”

Craig added: ‘You had fantastic hips, I have to admit it was brilliant!’ before Motsi added: ‘The way your body worked was amazing, you made me so happy, it was really great.’

Finally, Shirley commented, “The music was subtle and you captured the music so well, your rhythms were so good and it was delivered beautifully!”

The pair scored an impressive 36 with nines from all four judges.

Next up with a Cha Cha was Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima who danced to Fame the musical – after missing last week’s show due to Covid.

Craig gave his feedback saying ‘There’s no room for error in a leotard, you’ve got the body of a 20 year old! I loved the solo stuff and hip action you did brilliantly. Motsi added: ‘The brutality and energy were there and you come back with a bang!’

Shirley said, “I’m in awe of how much you can move your body and you look great, the bit you did on your own was so impressive and you gave it your all, I’m glad you’re back.”

Anton said: ‘It was fantastic that you are a great jazz dancer, your work is so pure and the timing was perfect!’

They scored 34 overall – with two nines from Motsi and Shirley.

Next up were Will Mellor and his partner Nancy Xu who danced a Foxtrott from the musical Miss Saigon.

Motsi said afterwards, ‘I absolutely loved it, the feeling was so great, there was a rush of emotion, the footwork was so good, it was wow!’

Shirley added, “I’ve always felt your competitive spirit, this was a genuine performance, it was such beautiful footwork, we all just thought wow – well done!”

Anton then gave his feedback saying ‘It was a complete performance, it was such a show and so dramatic!’ before Craig said, “That was absolutely gorgeous!”

Overall, the pair scored 39.

Then Helen Skelton and her partner Gorka Marquez followed with their Couple’s Choice dance to a cabaret tune.

It comes after Kym has just recovered from her ‘scary’ battle with Covid after missing last week’s show after testing positive.

No doubt Kym was happy to be back on the dance floor after having to miss last week’s show when she contracted the disease.

The former Corrie actress, who returned to training this week, joked that she had “swapped sequins for tissues” during her appearance on Thursday’s It Takes Two.

She told host Janette Manrara: “[Watching from home] was so weird, I had such FOMO (fear of missing out), I traded sequins for tissues’.

“I watched it with two tissues in my nostrils.”

Her dance partner Graziano Di Prima added: ‘She called me out of bed sick and I told her ‘later… later’.

The duo further revealed that they will be dancing the Cha Cha Cha to Irene Cara’s hit song Fame during Saturday’s musical week.

Last week, a Strictly spokesperson confirmed that Kym would be out this week due to the virus.

They told MailOnline: ‘Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be participating in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that if all goes well, they’ll come back the following week.”

And the announcement came just two weeks after Kym admitted she nearly left the show after suffering a crippling panic attack just hours before the live show.

Strictly Come Dancing is coming to an end in the coming weeks for another year, after a glitter-filled two and a half months.

Will, Kym, Molly, Fleur, Helen and Hamza all have a chance to win the glitter ball.

Due to Qatar World Cup football matches during Strictly’s usual Saturday and Sunday night slots, the quarter-finals took place live on Friday, December 2, while the semi-finals will be broadcast live on Sunday, December 11.

The 20th Strictly Final will be hosted later in December by the duo of Tess and Claudia, and the judges will include Shirley, Motsi, Craig and Anton.

Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two is on screens throughout the week to ensure viewers get their Strictly fix, hosted by Rylan Clark and former professional dancer Janette Manrara.