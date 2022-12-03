Strictly Come Dancing: Molly Rainford blows kiss to Vito Coppola as they hold hands

Molly Rainford and Vito Coppola showed off their blossoming friendship as they enjoyed each other’s company at Friday’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas party.

TV presenter Molly, 22, who is paired with professional dancer Carlos Gu in the show, was seen holding hands with Vito, 30, who dances with singer Fleur East.

Former Britain’s Got Talent contestant Molly was spotted sitting at the hotel where the cast is staying close to Elstree Film Studios in Hertfordshire blowing a kiss close to Vito’s cheek.

The pair were both seen in black clothing walking side by side, with Molly appearing to put her arm around Vito.

Both Molly and Vito are both single, but it is claimed that singer Molly is not looking for romance at the moment.

That’s what an insider told me The sunTo: “Molly is a clingy person and as she’s said in multiple interviews — she doesn’t have the time or capacity for dating right now.”

Molly made it to the semi-finals of Strictly next week after competing in the dance-off against Kym Marsh, who was voted off the show on Saturday.

In Friday’s live show, Kym came bottom of the standings as she returned to the dance floor after missing last week’s show due to a positive Covid test.

Kym received rave feedback from the judges at Musicals Week, but still found herself with lower marks than her peers, scoring 34 points – with two nines from Motsi and Shirley.

And after the public vote, Kym and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima landed in the bottom two alongside Molly and performed the Cha Cha to the musical Fame in an effort to stay in the contest.

Molly and Carlos also took the floor for a second performance of their Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from the Chicago musical.

However, the judges chose Molly and Carlos to advance to the semi-finals, after finishing in second place on Friday’s live show with 38 points.

After both couples danced for a second time, Craig Revel Horwood delivered his verdict and sent Molly and Carlos through to next week’s live show.

He said, “It’s always so hard at this point in the competition, because both couples danced brilliantly, I don’t want to see either pair go.

“I’m really bursting at the seams, but the couple I want to save, based on the best dance tonight for me alone, are Molly and Carlos.”

Motsi Mabuse then gave another voice to Molly and Carlos, saying, “First of all, I want to say to both of you that you can be so proud of yourselves. You both have been so wonderful and amazing. I’m going to base my decision on this dance and I’m going to save Molly and Carlos.’

But Anton Du Beke then saved Kym and Graziano and gave the deciding vote to head judge Shirley Ballas.

He gave his verdict, saying, “As you would expect at this time of the competition, the quality of the dance-off was incredible. I thought both couples danced brilliantly, but I felt one couple upped their game with a freedom they didn’t have on Friday night, which is why I’m going to save Kym and Graziano.”

Chief Judge Shirley cast the casting vote and then decided to bail out Molly and Carlos, meaning it was Kym and Graziano who had to pack.

She said, “Well, first of all, big congratulations to both couples. Both couples danced superbly, it was a very difficult decision to make. But on the basis of this dance and only this dance, I’m going to save Molly and Carlos.’