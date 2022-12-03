Strictly Come Dancing: Kym Marsh becomes the tenth star to be eliminated

Kym Marsh and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima became the tenth dance duo to start from Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday’s results show.

The actress, 46, just missed out on the semifinals after taking on the dreaded dance-off against Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu in week 11.

In Saturday’s live show, Kym came bottom of the standings as she returned to the dance floor after missing last week’s show due to a positive Covid test.

Goodbye! Kym Marsh and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima became the tenth dance duo to start from Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday’s results show

Kym received rave feedback from the judges at Musicals Week, but still found herself with lower marks than her peers, scoring 34 points – with two nines from Motsi and Shirley.

And after the public vote, Kym and Graziano landed in the bottom two alongside Molly, 22, and performed the Cha Cha to the musical Fame in an effort to stay in the contest.

Former Britain’s Got Talent star Molly and her dance partner Carlos also took the floor for a second performance of their Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from the Chicago musical.

However, the judges chose Molly and Carlos to advance to the semi-finals, after finishing in second place on Friday’s live show with 38 points.

Tension: The actress, 46, just missed out on the semi-finals after facing off against Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu in the dreaded dance-off

Nervous: Kym looked anxiously ahead to the show where she found out she would have to dance again

After both couples danced for a second time, Craig Revel Horwood delivered his verdict and sent Molly and Carlos through to next week’s live show.

He said, “It’s always so hard at this point in the competition, because both couples danced brilliantly, I don’t want to see either pair go.

“I’m really bursting at the seams, but the couple I want to save, based on the best dance tonight for me alone, are Molly and Carlos.”

Motsi Mabuse then gave another voice to Molly and Carlos, saying, “First of all, I want to say to both of you that you can be so proud of yourselves. You both have been so wonderful and amazing. I’m going to base my decision on this dance and I’m going to save Molly and Carlos.’

Sweet: Host Tess Daly then asked Kym if she had any last words, and she then gushed about her ‘friend forever’ Graziano, saying she never expected to get this far in the competition

But Anton Du Beke then saved Kym and Graziano and gave the deciding vote to head judge Shirley Ballas.

He gave his verdict, saying, “As you would expect at this time of the competition, the quality of the dance-off was incredible. I thought both couples danced brilliantly, but I felt one couple upped their game with a freedom they didn’t have on Friday night, which is why I’m going to save Kym and Graziano.”

Chief Judge Shirley cast the casting vote and then decided to bail out Molly and Carlos, meaning it was Kym and Graziano who had to pack.

She said, “Well, first of all, big congratulations to both couples. Both couples danced superbly, it was a very difficult decision to make. But on the basis of this dance and only this dance, I’m going to save Molly and Carlos.’

Verdict: Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse both saved Molly and Carlos, while Anton Du Beke saved Kym and Graziano, with Shirley Ballas sending the former through with her casting vote

Upset: Molly reacts after being placed in the bottom two again on Saturday night’s show

Presenter Tess Daly then asked Kym if she had any final words, to which the former Hear’Say singer gushed over her “friend forever” Graziano, saying she never expected to get this far in the competition.

She said, ‘Honestly, I’ve loved every second I’ve been here. I never thought I wouldn’t reach this stage in a million years. I have to say, it’s all because of this man [Graziano] here he is just amazing and he will be my friend forever.

“But what a journey it’s been, this show is just amazing, it shows you things about yourself that you don’t know, it shows you how tough you can be.”

“Everyone, the crew, the celebs, the pros, costumes, makeup, everyone is amazing. I had the best time, so thank you.’

Exit: In Saturday’s live show, Kym came bottom of the standings as she returned to the dance floor after missing last week’s show due to a positive Covid test

Kym went on to praise her family for supporting her, saying watching her on the show has kept her dad ‘on his feet’, after he was hospitalized last week.

She continued, “My dad has been so proud and it has kept him going. When he was in the hospital last week, and obviously we weren’t there, all these guys were sending him videos and it meant so much. My grandchildren are so proud.’

When asked if he had words for his partner, Graziano said, “I’ll be part of your family forever, I think we’ve become friends from day one.

“I know you learned to dance, but I learned so much from you, you are a warrior. You will always be in my heart, we will be together often, because I know I have found a friend for life.’

Scores: Kym received rave feedback from the judges, but still found herself with lower marks than her peers, scoring 34 points – with two nines from Motsi and Shirley

Her elimination came next she and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima danced a Cha Cha to Fame the musical during Friday’s live show.

The show was moved to Friday night from the usual Saturday due to World Cup scheduling, while the results show is held on Saturday night at 5:40pm.

Kym received very positive feedback from the judges, but was still at the bottom of the standings, scoring 34 points – with two nines from Motsi and Shirley.

Craig gave his feedback saying ‘There’s no room for error in a leotard, you’ve got the body of a 20 year old! I loved the solo stuff and hip action you did brilliantly. Motsi added: ‘The brutality and energy was there and you came back with a bang!’

Difficult: Kym went on to praise her family for supporting her, saying watching her on the show has kept her dad ‘going on’, after he was hospitalized last week

Praise: Anton said of her performance, “It was amazing, you are a great jazz dancer, your work is so clean and the timing was impeccable”

Shirley said, “I’m in awe of how much you can move your body and you look great, the bit you did on your own was so impressive and you gave it your all, I’m glad you’re back.”

Anton said: ‘It was fantastic that you are a great jazz dancer, your work is so pure and the timing was perfect!’

Elsewhere during the jam-packed episode, Helen Skelton and her partner Gorka Marquez jointly topped the leaderboard with Will Mellor and Nancy Xu.

They both scored a whopping 39 points, Helen and Gorka for their Couple’s Choice dance and Will and Nancy for their foxtrot.

The remaining five couples will take to the dance floor for the semi-finals next week when Strictly Come Dancing airs live on Sunday 10 December at 7.15pm, with the results on Monday 11 December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.