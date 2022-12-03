Strictly Come Dancing fans are left shocked as ‘super-leaker’ spoils which couple is voted out

<!–

Strictly Come Dancing fans were in shock on Friday night when the show’s ‘super-leaker’ struck again, revealing who will be cut from Saturday’s results show.

David Thorp, 42, goes by “The Strictly Spoiler” on Twitter and has a website of the same name, where he shares spoilers before the show airs each week.

And claiming to have gotten the information from a member of the match crowd on Saturday night, the mole left fans in shock as he shared the information.

This week was both the quarterfinals and Musicals Week, with the performances airing on Friday night instead of Saturday due to the World Cup in Qatar.

While the results show airs Saturday night at 5:40pm and is filmed after Friday’s live show.

The spoiler account tweeted: ‘Trouble keeping up with the random times the BBC puts on #Strictly?

‘Was there any other way the BBC realized they have 4 main channels, a red button and a streaming service? Well, there’s another way with the #StrictlySpoiler, as he links to an article on his website.

Fans were left with the alleged result, which MailOnline chose not to disclose.

“Absolutely gutted,” one wrote, while another said, “No, this is a joke!!”

Mole Dave previously told MailOnline that there was an “appetite” for the spoilers among viewers, explaining: “I’m just providing a service and not spoiling anyone’s fun.

“I don’t post the results for everyone and they have to search my site to find the results. There is a hunger of people who want to know the results before Sunday.

“You could say that the BBC is responsible for recording something that is hugely important the day before.”

Bosses within their production team are on the hunt for the mole who leaks the weekly results to David, who then publishes the name of the evicted couple on his popular website.

The software engineering student insists he doesn’t have one “source,” and says he hears the result from different audiences each week.

He explained, “I find out the result from audience members there on the night who contact me or from the other strictly spoiler sites around.”

Speaking of this week’s source, he wrote, “This week’s spoiler is from an audience mole I found myself and should be accurate.”

This week, Helen Skelton and Will Mellor both topped the standings, while Kym Marsh, who missed last week due to illness, got the night’s lowest score.

