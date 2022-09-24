Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Claudia Winkleman jokes she’s ‘pregnant’ after a VERY flirty exchange
HELEN SKELTON AND GORKA MARQUEZ
Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez
Age of celebrities: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
ELLIE SIMMONDS AND NIKITA KUZMIN
Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Guzman
Age of celebrities: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
ELLIE TAYLOR AND JOHANNES RADEBE
Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe
Age of celebrities: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
FLEUR EAST AND VITO COPPOLA
Fleur East and Vito Coppola
Age of celebrities: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
JAMES DAY AND AMY DOWDEN
James bye and Amy Dowden
Age of celebrities: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
JAYDE ADAMS AND KAREN HAUER
Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer
Age of celebrities: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says: “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
TYLER WEST AND DIANNE BUSWELL
Tyler West and Dianne Buswell
Age of celebrities: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
HAMZA YASSIN AND JOWITA PRZYSTAL
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal
Celebrities agoe: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”