Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Claudia Winkleman jokes she’s ‘pregnant’ after a VERY flirty exchange

HELEN SKELTON AND GORKA MARQUEZ

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

Age of celebrities: 39

Profession: TV and radio channel

Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”

ELLIE SIMMONDS AND NIKITA KUZMIN

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Guzman

Age of celebrities: 27

Profession: former athlete

Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”

ELLIE TAYLOR AND JOHANNES RADEBE

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe

Age of celebrities: 38

Profession: Comedian

Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’

FLEUR EAST AND VITO COPPOLA

Fleur East and Vito Coppola

Age of celebrities: 34

Profession: Singer

fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”

JAMES DAY AND AMY DOWDEN

James bye and Amy Dowden

Age of celebrities: 38

Profession: EastEnders actor

James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”

JAYDE ADAMS AND KAREN HAUER

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer

Age of celebrities: 37

Profession: Comedian

Jayde says: “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’

TYLER WEST AND DIANNE BUSWELL

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

Age of celebrities: 26

Profession: radio dj

Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”

HAMZA YASSIN AND JOWITA PRZYSTAL

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal

Celebrities agoe: 35

Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter

hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”