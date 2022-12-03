Strictly Come Dance: Gorka Marquez shows some VERY wild moves

Gorka Marquez showed off some very daring moves on Friday night’s live Strictly Come Dancing Musicals Special show.

The professional dancer, 32, — who works with Helen Skelton — crawled on the floor during the show and wiggled his butt in very tight pants during a chat with host Claudia Winkleman ahead of his dance.

Viewers all said the same thing after the wild moment — many were left hot under the collar or even speechless while others jokingly labeled it “nasty.”

The unexpected moment came after Hamza Yassin got his scores on the mezzanine when Claudia asked Gorka to give viewers a sneak peek at his soon-to-be couple’s choice dance.

He took the center of attention and then crawled across the floor in a sultry manner and bounced his bum as he pulled sexy poses and pouted.

Gorka was dressed in a leather corset and sheer top, ready for his racy routine with Helen to a cabaret tune.

Viewers were quick to respond to the moment, with one writing, “Gorka knows what the viewing audience wants!”

Another commented when they shared a clip of the moment: ‘8 seconds why I love Gorka… I mean imagine..’

Someone else commented, “Today’s mood is that hamza is DISTURBED by gorka crawling on the floor!”

A fourth said: ‘I’m still thinking about eyeliner and Gorka in a corset as Helen says ‘you’re better off without me’ to camera three. Pure brilliance. #Strict.’

‘Gorka knows how to get viewers on board. Utterly filthy,’ said in a fifth.

Another wrote, “Gorka wobbling on all fours with that peachy ass gets an A from me!”

Strictly Come Dancing returned to screens on Friday night for the Musicals Special, as the six remaining celebrities took to the dance floor with their professional partners for the quarter-finals and eleventh week of this series.

Helen and Gorka jointly topped the leaderboard with Will Mellor and Nancy Xu during the jam-packed episode, while Kym Marsh came bottom after returning to the dance floor after last week’s missed show due to Covid.

The show was moved to the Friday night from its usual Saturday slot due to World Cup scheduling, while the results show will be held on Saturday night at 5:40pm.

Setting the dance floor ablaze during the show were Countryfile presenter Helen, 39, and her partner Gorka with their sexy Couple’s Choice dance to a cabaret tune that scored them a whopping 39 – nearly a packed house.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said afterwards: ‘Wow you’ve grown so much, what a sensual performance, it was off the charts and a memory I will cherish forever. Is this really a mummy of three or the shy shy girl we saw in week one!?”

A stunned Anton Du Beke then added: ‘I got emotional when I thought ‘keep going!’ and it makes me ecstatic to see you dance!’

Craig Revel Horwood then said, ‘This style is special and I thought you did one of the most brilliant jobs so well!’ before Motsi Mabuse added, ‘That was all about you! You were a leader, commander and you had intent, what a strong performance’.

Well done: Ahead of her routine, Helen got emotional as she reflected on how far she had come in the competition and said she was more confident than ever

Overall they scored 39, with three tens from Shirley, Motsi and Anton.

Alongside them, they also topped the standings with 39 Will and his partner Nancy dancing a Foxtrot from the musical Miss Saigon.

Ahead of her routine, Helen got emotional as she reflected on how far she had come in the competition and said she was more confident than ever.