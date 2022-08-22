Strictly bosses ‘investigate dancers Nadiya Bychkova, Giovanni Pernice for breaking BBC rules’ 

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have reportedly opened an investigation after stars appeared to be breaking strict BBC advertising rules.

Dancers Nadiya Bychkova, Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington may have made the mistake of agreeing to dance at promotional parties across the country.

According to The sun mimicking the famous show but in no way affiliated with the BBC, the shows offer fans the chance to enjoy a ‘weekend away with your favorite Strictly stars’.

All three can be seen in travel agency Donahey’s ad for ‘Dancing With The Stars Weekends’, which costs fans £500 per person for the three-night break.

A source told the publication: ‘As a publicly funded company, the BBC has to be careful with its commercial guidelines, but there is a definite gray area when it comes to performers.

“The dancers being booked to perform at private events is not the same as recreating a scene for an advertisement.”

While the company’s website states that they are not endorsed by the partnership, their website features a version of the show’s famous glitter ball and a similar purple color scheme.

They say guests will “get up close and personal with the stars of Strictly Come Dancing for a truly intimate experience like no other – learn to dance with them and hear all about their Strictly journeys.”

The BBC policy states: ‘Actors and performers appearing in BBC output must not appear in promotional work, including advertisements, in a manner that mimics or replicates their on-air roles for the BBC.’

Other stars also at risk from the BBC’s wrath include Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer, who have also been booked to appear.

While judge Anton Du Beke is also expected to perform at the shows with his professional partner and co-star Erin Boag.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Nadiya Bychkova, Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington and BBC for comment.

It comes after Stacey Dooley was reportedly secretly fired from her Glow Up hosting gig and replaced by Maya Jama in July 2020 after ‘enraged’ BBC bosses discovered she had broken broadcaster’s rules by starring in a beauty ad for hair brand Clairol.

A source told The Sun at the time that bosses were unimpressed that she was working with a glamorous hair brand — with the ad showing her dancing in a leotard and in hair and makeup with freshly colored locks — when Glow Up is a beauty show.

Last year, it reported that Nick Knowles was facing “DIY SOS looting” for his performance as a builder in a new Shreddies commercial.

The ad allegedly violates the broadcaster’s strict advertising rules, which prohibit TV talent from swapping their on-screen personas.

Some fans at the time labeled the BBC “inconsistent” for getting on Knowles, while Gary Lineker, host of Match of the Day, continued to advertise Walkers chips.

At a crunch Zoom meeting in early 2021, Nick was told by bosses to either pull the ad off the air or leave the show that helped launch his career.

MailOnline understands that the issue was the resemblance between Knowles’ character in the ad and his role as a DIY SOS presenter – and whether it’s breaking a rule that prohibits stars from replicating their BBC roles in commercials.

The broadcaster’s rules state that all promotions involving on-screen talent must not imitate BBC content, suggest or ‘pass on’ any reference to or affiliation with the broadcaster.

In the ad, Nick plays a builder who pours a bowl of cornflakes into his hat, while calling himself “Nick get it done Knowles.”

“Although Nick is technically a free agent, he appears to have used his connection to DIY SOS in the ad, which in the eyes of the BBC is totally wrong.”

The source added that Knowles has been given an ultimatum and that his future on DIY SOS may already be out of his hands.

In a joint statement from the BBC and the presenter shared last month, MailOnline was told: ‘Both the BBC and Nick are keen to resolve this issue and are working together to resolve it’.