Strictly bosses confirm return date and Janette Manrara and Rylan Clark will host It Takes Two

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have confirmed that the series will return on September 17 with the pre-recorded launch show.

Viewers will see the famous contestants paired up with the professional dancers ahead of the first live show on September 24.

The spin-off show It Takes Two then returns on Monday, September 26, with Janette Manrara and Rylan Clark as presenters.

One to watch: Strictly Come Dancing bosses have confirmed the show’s return date, revealing that Janette Manrara and Rylan Clark will team up again to host It Takes Two

Janette, 38, said in a statement: “I’m so excited to be hosting It Takes Two again alongside the amazing Rylan!

I’m really excited to bring the audience more great conversations with our couples, lots of fun weeknight TV entertainment and, of course, to celebrate my favorite show on TV, Strictly.”

Rylan, 33 – who first ran It Takes Two with Zoe Ball in 2019 – explained that he is “so excited” to be returning to the show for a fourth year.

He said, ‘I’m so excited to be back at Strictly – It Takes Two for my fourth year. I love being a part of the show.

“I’m so excited to have my TV wife Janette join me and we can’t wait to bring you all the backstage gossip from this year’s Strictly extravaganza. We can’t wait to get started.’

Deaf EastEnders actress Rose-Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are currently the reigning champions of Strictly after lifting the Glitterball Trophy last series.

When the new series returns, Strictly will be ready to welcome a slew of new but familiar faces to the dance floor.

The lineup includes Kym Marsh, Fleur East, Ellie Simonds, Matt Goss, Helen Skelton, Will Mellor, Kaye Adams, Tyler West and James Bye.

Ellie Taylor, Hamza Yassin, Jayde Adams, Richie Anderson, Tony Adams and Molly Rainford have also been confirmed.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke return to the panel.

Anton now permanently replaced former judge Bruno Toniolo, who focuses on the American version of the show – Dancing With The Stars.

Coming Soon: Strictly professional stars will celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week (LR Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez, Karen Hauer, Cameron Lombard, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Katya Jones and Graziano Di Prima)

In Series 20 of Strictly, the stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC this year with a special themed week.

To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme song from an iconic BBC program or pay tribute to one of the BBC’s most beloved services’.

The anniversary show will also feature two special routines by the professionals: one will honor the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crash’ a number of flagship shows.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One for a launch show on September 17. The first live show will air on September 24, and It Takes Two returns on September 26