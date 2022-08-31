Strictly bosses confirm return date and Janette Manrara and Rylan Clark will host It Takes Two
Strictly bosses confirm show return date, reveal Janette Manrara and Rylan Clark will team up again to host It Takes Two
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Strictly Come Dancing bosses have confirmed that the series will return on September 17 with the pre-recorded launch show.
Viewers will see the famous contestants paired up with the professional dancers ahead of the first live show on September 24.
The spin-off show It Takes Two then returns on Monday, September 26, with Janette Manrara and Rylan Clark as presenters.
One to watch: Strictly Come Dancing bosses have confirmed the show’s return date, revealing that Janette Manrara and Rylan Clark will team up again to host It Takes Two
Janette, 38, said in a statement: “I’m so excited to be hosting It Takes Two again alongside the amazing Rylan!
I’m really excited to bring the audience more great conversations with our couples, lots of fun weeknight TV entertainment and, of course, to celebrate my favorite show on TV, Strictly.”
Rylan, 33 – who first ran It Takes Two with Zoe Ball in 2019 – explained that he is “so excited” to be returning to the show for a fourth year.
He said, ‘I’m so excited to be back at Strictly – It Takes Two for my fourth year. I love being a part of the show.
“I’m so excited to have my TV wife Janette join me and we can’t wait to bring you all the backstage gossip from this year’s Strictly extravaganza. We can’t wait to get started.’
Congratulations: Deaf EastEnders actress Rose-Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are currently the reigning champions of Strictly after winning the Glitterball Trophy final series
Deaf EastEnders actress Rose-Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are currently the reigning champions of Strictly after lifting the Glitterball Trophy last series.
When the new series returns, Strictly will be ready to welcome a slew of new but familiar faces to the dance floor.
The lineup includes Kym Marsh, Fleur East, Ellie Simonds, Matt Goss, Helen Skelton, Will Mellor, Kaye Adams, Tyler West and James Bye.
Ellie Taylor, Hamza Yassin, Jayde Adams, Richie Anderson, Tony Adams and Molly Rainford have also been confirmed.
Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke return to the panel.
Anton now permanently replaced former judge Bruno Toniolo, who focuses on the American version of the show – Dancing With The Stars.
Coming Soon: Strictly professional stars will celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week (LR Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez, Karen Hauer, Cameron Lombard, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Katya Jones and Graziano Di Prima)
In Series 20 of Strictly, the stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC this year with a special themed week.
To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme song from an iconic BBC program or pay tribute to one of the BBC’s most beloved services’.
The anniversary show will also feature two special routines by the professionals: one will honor the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crash’ a number of flagship shows.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One for a launch show on September 17. The first live show will air on September 24, and It Takes Two returns on September 26
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Profession: Retired football player and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft ones.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MAT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”