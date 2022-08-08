Stretton, Brisbane deaths: Inside home where man and woman found ‘sliced to death’

An affluent community is in shock after the horrific deaths of a mother and son who were ‘cut to death’ at their home ‘President’s Estate’.

The police arrived at the crime scene at the dead end at Coolidge Court in Stretton, Brisbane, at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday – where the streets are named after famous American presidents.

Responding officers were confronted with a ‘large amount of blood’ streaming down the stairs when they discovered the bodies of a woman in her forties and a man in his early twenties.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested for the ‘frantic attack’ and two ‘bladed weapons’ have been seized.

Police described the blood-soaked scene as “confrontational and traumatic.”

Pictured: The affluent ‘President’s Estate’ house in south Brisbane, where the mother and son were murdered

Footage of the building where the eerie scene took place reveals an affluent house with an inner hallway, an upstairs bedroom and a backyard with a swimming pool.

The photos obtained by Daily Mail Australia also show an open plan living area with a spacious modern kitchen, four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a double garage for up to six vehicles.

A stylish brick arch is located between a large living room and the main hallway.

A 47-year-old man who reportedly called triple-0 and let officers into the house is currently in custody helping detectives with their investigation.

No charges have been filed yet.

Police said the man needed a Cantonese interpreter and was taken to hospital for treatment for severe cuts to his arms and lower legs.

The affluent suburban property features a pristine backyard pool

Forensic officers spent much of Monday in the house searching for clues and photographing evidence outside the front of the double garage

The victims have yet to be formally identified.

“The scene was confrontational and has been described as an (alleged) insane attack on the two people who died,” Chief Inspector Andrew Massingham told reporters.

A major crime scene was set up as officers closed off the quiet cul-de-sac and knocked on neighbors’ doors, while the street remained under heavy police presence Monday afternoon.

“So our forensic officers have been here a few times now. The scene is quite traumatic in terms of a large amount of blood being present,” said Det Supt Massingham.

Det Supt Massingham said the man in custody is believed to have had a ‘link to the address’, but his relationship with the two found dead has yet to be fully established.

“There were some language problems with the interpretation of what he said, an interpreter was used by the triple zero service,” he said.

He has exercised his right to remain silent and has requested the presence of a lawyer.

‘The research is still in its infancy and it is important that we keep an open mind.

“There is no information from neighbors to indicate that anything has been heard at this stage.”

Det Supt Massingham said there were CCTV cameras to the front of the house, which are yet to be assessed.

The bodies are expected to be removed from the scene Monday evening and an autopsy will be completed on Tuesday.

Shocked neighbors told the Courier Mail that a man, woman and boy lived in the house. They were described as ‘lovely people who mostly kept to themselves’.

“I haven’t seen them much lately, but usually they’re out in the yard,” said one man.

“I think the boy got his driver’s license not too long ago.

“You don’t think things like this will happen around you, but obviously they do.”

Another told the ABC: “They kept to themselves. When they went out on the street, you just wave, say hello and that was it.”

Another local said said he heard a dog barking constantly Sunday night.

“It was very quiet in the morning until the police got here, all we could remember was a dog barking and going crazy last night before the other dogs on the street started barking too,” he said.

“I’ve never really heard any noise or anything else on that side of the street. It’s usually very quiet, so it’s very scary and shocking.”

The property was last sold four years ago for $760,000, according to online records.

The median price for homes in Stretton is over $900,000 and is home to a population of 4,334, according to the 2016 Census.

The median weekly household income for the suburb is $1,843, well above the national median of $1,234.