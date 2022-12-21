Strep A infections on the rise: Seven children in Missouri come down with ‘bizarre’ symptoms

One of Missouri’s largest children’s hospitals is seeing an influx of children with bizarre Strep A symptoms – as the outbreak continues to spread across the US.

At Children’s Mercy Kansas City Hospital, seven children have come in in recent weeks with symptoms that include a “stuck” eye, lumps behind the ear and difficulty swallowing – leading to drooling.

Doctors were initially mystified by the cases, but further investigation revealed that each child suffered from Strep A. The usually mild bacterial infection is causing a wave of hospitalizations in the US, UK and Europe.

The doctors in Missouri note that these are not typical symptoms of a Strep A infection. Some experts fear lockdowns have robbed children of immunity against common infections, making cases of Strep A and other infections more serious than usual.

Only two childhood Strep A deaths have been confirmed so far during the outbreak — both in Colorado — but officials in six states have reported a rise in hospitalizations in recent weeks. Across the pond, 19 children have died from the disease in the UK.

There are anecdotal reports from at least six hospitals in the US that Strep A cases are more common than usual this year, or more severe. In Colorado, two child deaths have been confirmed as part of this outbreak. The CDC does not report real-time national Strep A data

Symptoms of Strep A include rashes and sores around the body, flushed cheeks, sore throat, muscle aches, and fever. It is a relatively mild disease that does not cause many infant deaths each year

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) admitted that school closures, mask orders, lockdowns and other pandemic orders may have contributed to the increased severity of Strep A this year.

Pandemic prevention measures such as masking school closures may have contributed to the explosion of flu, RSV cases.

These, in turn, can cause more bacterial infections, such as Strep A, which often strike when the immune system is vulnerable after a viral infection.

“We just don’t see that many together in such a short time.” Dr. Angela Myers, director of infectious diseases at Children’s Mercy, told the Washington Post.

Typical symptoms of Strep A are rash, fever, sore throat, flushed cheeks, muscle aches and sores on the skin.

While other more serious symptoms can occur in invasive group A Strep cases (iGAS), eye problems and drooling are usually not associated with the infection.

There are anecdotal reports across the country of hospitals seeing higher numbers of Strep A cases this year compared to those in the past.

In Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Washington and West Virginia, local hospitals are also reporting sharp increases in cases compared to previous years.

At Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, doctors say they’ve seen a fourfold increase in cases this year, to 60 compared to previous years.

Colorado Children’s Hospital, in Denver, last week recorded two deaths from Strep A, the first confirmed pediatric deaths from the disease this flu season.

Physicians at Phoenix Children’s Hospital reported an increase in cases NBC last week.

The CDC says that about 14,000 to 25,000 Americans become infected each year and 1,500 to 2,300 die. The vast majority of these deaths concern the elderly.

Cases usually don’t come to light until mid-winter, but they hit particularly hard this year when the flu and RSV show up.

However, the CDC does not track infection in the same way as viral illnesses such as Covid, the flu and RSV, making real-time national infection and death rates unclear.

The agency said last week it was investigating Strep A last week after hearing about this uptick from doctors on the ground.

An agency spokesperson told DailyMail.com on Thursday that despite anecdotal reports, it was unclear whether the US was actually experiencing more Strep A cases than usual.

However, the fierce flu season Americans experienced this year could mean a surge in bacterial infections.

A combination of the flu, RSV and Covid hit this country all at once — in what many experts described as a “triplemic.”

The spikes in annual respiratory viruses reached such a point this year that 80 percent of U.S. hospital beds were occupied earlier this month.

This is a higher point than ever during the Covid pandemic. Experts have described it as the worst flu season since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

While flu infections peaked earlier this month with 43,960 confirmed weekly cases, the most recent CDC data for the week ending Dec. 10 showed a 30 percent drop in cases to 31,287.

Cases of RSV are also on the decline, with the CDC reporting 4,391 infections last week. This is a drop of 63 percent from the previous week and the lowest total since the end of September.

Experts have blamed Covid-related restrictions and mandates for creating a more ‘immune naive’ population as common viruses stopped spreading.

Dr. Kathryn Moffet, a pediatric infectious disease expert at West Virginia University Medicine, in Morgantown, told DailyMail.com that her hospital was seeing more cases than usual.

She blamed the abnormal flu patterns in previous years – where viruses like flu and RSV barely circulated.

“We have disrupted our virus transmission. We didn’t have the normal [circulation] where you would expect RSV and pneumonia [in young children],” she told DailyMail.com.

“A lot of what we did with social distancing and masks [caused this].’

The situation is exacerbated by a shortage of amoxicillin that is currently affecting the country.

The antibiotic is often used by young children who are sick with illnesses such as flu and RSV to prevent bacterial infections from emerging soon after.

Supply chain issues and a surge in demand due to an unusually brutal flu season have left the drug in short supply in the US.

The CDC, which supported many of these mandates, even admitted it this week, saying, “Mitigation measures (e.g., school and workplace closures, masking) used during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, helped the spread of many viruses and bacteria.’