Street row turns into horrendous Shameless-style brawl as teenage girl and older woman fight

This is the shocking moment when a teenage girl and a woman nearly twice her age fought out “Shameless-style” cat fights during the heat wave.

Tensions flared when the couple, aged 18 and 34, began to grab each other’s hair and throw vicious blows in Morley, Leeds, West Yorkshire.

The fight is believed to be about a man, because at one point the younger girl in skimpy blue shorts is told, “Jailbait. Get your shoe.’

Stunned onlookers stood as the scuffle unfolded before them and they managed to capture the brutal catfight on a cell phone camera.

Yesterday there was a street fight between a 43-year-old woman (red dress) and an 18-year-old girl (blue dress) in Leeds, allegedly over a man

The two women are seen jabbing their fingers into each other’s faces as the older woman in red yells repeatedly, “Get your hand out of my face. Continue.’

The girls then launch themselves at each other and struggle, lashing out with fists, as the woman in red forces the younger girl back into the fence.

The teen, still clutching her handbag, comes out second at the start of the fight, seemingly unprepared, but throws a few knees as she is pushed backwards.

Other people on the street try in vain to separate the women, but they continue to scream for each other’s blood and fight.

While at least one other decides to join the fight, a young boy begins to take vicious kicks and punches at the woman in red as she wrestles.

As the scuffle continued, several bystanders became involved, some trying to end the fight while others decided to join in

Both women’s shoes fly off into battle, but fearlessly continue to battle barefoot.

Finally, the others manage to separate the two alleged love rivals, who struggle to catch their breath.

The woman who is filming what is happening is then heard from the other side of the camera saying, “Jailbait – get your shoe. Shoe.’

It is clear that the police are not involved in the dispute and neither woman appears to be seriously injured.

Channel 4’s Shameless was a critically acclaimed drama that followed the dysfunctional Gallagher family who lived in the fictional Chatsworth housing estate in Manchester.

Earlier this month, a drunken family feud spiraled out of control when a drunken bar session ended in a street brawl, in which a 61-year-old was elbowed in the cold.

Today an extreme traffic accident in London was caught on camera when three men stopped their cars in the middle of the street and attacked each other with weapons.