Street Fighter 6 lets you create your own hot Ryu . to make

A custom character in Street Fighter 6. | Image: Capcom

Street Fighter 6, The next big entry in Capcom’s long-running fighting game franchise, lets you create your own fighter to use in single-player and multiplayer game modes. That means if you don’t want to play as the super wide ryuyou can instead create your own character to take the ring.

Looks like there will be a lot of ways to customize your avatar. In a new trailer, Capcom showed off avatars with vastly different heights, skin tones, eye colors and ages. They also all had different clothes – I was a big fan of the angel wings on one character.

In Street Fighter 6s World Tour story mode, you can then take that character and explore a bustling city, challenge NPCs to battle and fight against recognizable characters like Ryu and Chun-Li, who can teach your avatar special moves. And you can take your avatar into the game’s multiplayer lobby, called the Battle Hub, so you can pit your custom fighters against real-life opponents online.

Capcom also unveiled that classic street fighter characters Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim and E. Honda are part of the Street Fighter 6 schedule, along with others like Ryu, Chun-Li, and Guile alongside newbies like the 80s-obsessed Kimberly. If you want a chance to play Street Fighter 6 ahead of its 2023 release, Capcom will host a closed beta test that you can sign up for from now until September 30th on the company website. The closed beta will run from October 7 to October 10 and can be played on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.