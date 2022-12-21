Street Fighter 6 beta results are in, and it’s good news for PS5 players

After the last closed beta, a Japanese games testing collective published its Street Fighter 6 findings and showed how the new Input Delay Reduction (IDR) feature helps to solve latency issues.

The second closed Street Fighter 6 beta saw this new feature in action, which was added by Capcom to reduce the lag experienced PS5 . Kimagre Gaming’s report published on her Twitter (opens in new tab) page breaks down the numbers for us.

The same feature will be implemented on Xbox Series X|S, but Kimagre was only able to test the PS5 version.

Street Fighter 6 is slated for release in 2023, and Capcom has packed a host of new features to bring Street Fighter’s martial art machinations up to modern audiences. One of these features is the anti-lag IDR feature – and judging by Kimagre’s findings, it’s a subtle but useful feature for you next-gen gamers.

Tests show that the feature is most useful when playing at a higher graphics resolution, giving you the same high-quality visuals without sacrificing higher latency.

According to Kimagre Gaming (via Event hubs (opens in new tab)), enabling the IDR feature can reduce lag from over 5 frames to 3.67 if you’re playing at 4K graphics resolution, and a very similar 3.68 frames if you’re playing at 1440p resolution. While there’s no noticeable difference between the two resolutions when you enable IDR, it does mean that the feature works as a general latency equalizer no matter which of the higher resolutions you’re playing at on your PS5.

The same can’t be said for the 1080p resolution test, which showed quite similar results both with and without IDR enabled; there is only 0.29 difference between them. Kimagre was unable to test the recently announced 120Hz display mode, which is said to reduce this lag even further.