Streaming video apps all look the same now

Earlier this week, Amazon announced a major redesign of Prime Video, and the overwhelming response was “finally.” Prime Video had become a relic frozen in time, with an ugly, laggy interface that seemed stuck in 2010. Meanwhile, Amazon’s streaming competitors have routinely changed and refined the user experience.

And it seems that Prime Video’s designers have noticed. Because another thing that stood out about the app’s makeover is how much Amazon’s video service now resembles Netflix. Column with navigation icons on the left? To check. Top 10 list with big numbers? Yes, it’s on the home screen. And Prime Video has even added “super carousels” of poster-style artwork that expand into the landscape and automatically play a trailer when you hover over them — just like Netflix.

Based on the comments about our story and comments I’ve seen on Twitter, Reddit (1, 2, 3), and elsewhere people don’t seem to mind the similarities. This interface has gradually become the de facto standard for Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and now Prime Video. And consistency goes a long way here; we basically use all these services to achieve the entertainment on each service, and a same interface between them should make this easier for everyone.

It does carry the risk of confusion. You might find yourself mindlessly scrolling through HBO Max or Paramount Plus when trying to find the new Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video.

When companies have tried to turn the table and reinvent the streaming app user experience, it usually didn’t go well. A few years ago, Hulu introduced a completely overhauled design that was stunned for prioritizing style over practicality; instead of showing you as much content as possible, one or two items at a time were highlighted with full-screen illustrations and oversized, thin fonts.

In the months and years that followed, Hulu rolled back and rolled back many of the more drastic changes, eventually opting for something more familiar. It hasn’t fully caved in yet and taken over the left-hand navigation like everyone else, but all the main sections are similar.

Image: Hulu

So we’ve clearly found the “right way” to do UX for video streaming apps. But that doesn’t mean all headaches are gone. In the case of Prime Video, Amazon still displays seasons of TV shows separately. This is a major annoyance to some users, I’ve found, and it’s one that hasn’t changed or improved with the redesign. But at least the company is working to stop showing multiple versions of the same movie based on video quality. As of early this year, Amazon has resolved the 4K/HD split for more than half of the Prime Video catalog and is currently working its way through the rest.

Many people would also like to have an option to permanently filter what appears in all of these content carousels on everything included with their Prime subscription — and nothing else. But that won’t help Amazon’s profits on subscriptions and rentals/purchases, so don’t count on it. Amazon insists on collecting customer feedback and continuing to develop the revamped Prime Video. You can’t call it original, but at least it’s inherently more useful than before.